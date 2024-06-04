IShowSpeed releases video recreating Cristiano Ronaldo's 2015 disguised footballer promo

A few days after pictures of him in disguise were shared on social media, YouTube streamer Darren Watkins Jr, aka IShowSpeed, released his undercover footballer video on his official channel. In it, the 19-year-old recreates a 2015 promo by his idol the Portuguese star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the almost decade-old video, Ronaldo plays football tricks in the streets of Madrid while in disguise to promote Monster Roc headphones. Darren re-enacted this by putting on makeup, a fake beard and a wig. Like his favorite player, the streamer also tried to fool people on the streets of the Spanish capital with a cameraman filming his interactions discreetly.

Darren's successful YouTube career has been partly because of the footballing content he covers. The 19-year-old content creator from Ohio is known for his chaotic variety of streams, but his soccer videos have garnered him worldwide fame. Earlier this year, he even played football at the Match for Hope in Qatar, sharing the pitch legends such as Roberto Carlos and Kaka.

However, fans will know he is obsessed with Cristiano Ronaldo, having recently bought a Lamborghini Huracan with a livery themed around the Portuguese footballer. In his latest video titled iShowSpeed IN DISGUISE, the YouTuber re-enacts Ronaldo's 2015 video that the then-Real Madrid player did for Monster complete with a scene-by-scene recreation of the behind-the-scene makeup montage.

Naturally, the major difference between the two videos is the streamer's comparatively lackluster football skills. Which is natural considering he was trying to mimic Cristiano Ronaldo. Still, that has not stopped the video from garnering a lot of attention from his fans.

IShowSpeed's video crossed the 100K viewership mark within the first hour and has also seen widespread praise from fans across social media who loved the idea of recreating the legendary video from the last decade. It is content like this that has propelled the YouTuber to amass 25 million subscribers on his main channel.