IShowSpeed is reportedly undergoing eye surgery related to cluster headaches

YouTube streaming star IShowSpeed is supposedly going to undergo eye surgery in relation to cluster headaches that he had been getting in July 2023, which eventually even led to him being hospitalized at the time. The streamer had been suffering from a severe sinus infection, which caused his eyes to swell up.

The condition involves extremely painful headaches, which can typically be felt on either side of the head. As per reports, the streamer is scheduled to undergo the surgery today itself.

What happened to IShowSpeed two years ago? YouTuber's cluster headaches explained as he undergoes surgery

In a YouTube short released by IShowSpeed in late July 2023, the streamer had described that he was diagnosed with the medical condition by a doctor. He had also revealed that he was unable to open his eyes and even had trouble sleeping and eating.

The streamer had also expressed that he had done an MRI and listed the symptoms he was experiencing. He stated that his right eye (which was visibly swollen) as well as a section of his head was in pain, while other parts of his face and head felt numb. Notably, the pain Speed experienced was unilateral, that is, only present on one side of the head.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the condition, the YouTuber was skeptical about the amount of time he would have to spend in the hospital. Now, even after two years, Speed seems to have been experiencing issues with the condition, which is likely the reason he is supposedly opting for the surgery.

IShowSpeed seems to be having a tough time with his health as of late, with him also allegedly getting a concussion after falling while on a recent shoot with fellow YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast". The streamer had even joked that he would "sue" the YouTube star, and he later ended up supposedly leaking Jimmy's phone number during a Twitch broadcast in retaliation.

