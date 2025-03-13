  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • IShowSpeed is reportedly undergoing eye surgery related to cluster headaches

IShowSpeed is reportedly undergoing eye surgery related to cluster headaches

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Mar 13, 2025 22:35 GMT
IShowSpeed will reportedly be undergoing surgery for cluster headaches today (Image via FearedBuck/X)
IShowSpeed will reportedly be undergoing surgery for cluster headaches today (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

YouTube streaming star IShowSpeed is supposedly going to undergo eye surgery in relation to cluster headaches that he had been getting in July 2023, which eventually even led to him being hospitalized at the time. The streamer had been suffering from a severe sinus infection, which caused his eyes to swell up.

Ad

The condition involves extremely painful headaches, which can typically be felt on either side of the head. As per reports, the streamer is scheduled to undergo the surgery today itself.

What happened to IShowSpeed two years ago? YouTuber's cluster headaches explained as he undergoes surgery

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a YouTube short released by IShowSpeed in late July 2023, the streamer had described that he was diagnosed with the medical condition by a doctor. He had also revealed that he was unable to open his eyes and even had trouble sleeping and eating.

The streamer had also expressed that he had done an MRI and listed the symptoms he was experiencing. He stated that his right eye (which was visibly swollen) as well as a section of his head was in pain, while other parts of his face and head felt numb. Notably, the pain Speed experienced was unilateral, that is, only present on one side of the head.

Ad

Due to the unpredictable nature of the condition, the YouTuber was skeptical about the amount of time he would have to spend in the hospital. Now, even after two years, Speed seems to have been experiencing issues with the condition, which is likely the reason he is supposedly opting for the surgery.

IShowSpeed seems to be having a tough time with his health as of late, with him also allegedly getting a concussion after falling while on a recent shoot with fellow YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast". The streamer had even joked that he would "sue" the YouTube star, and he later ended up supposedly leaking Jimmy's phone number during a Twitch broadcast in retaliation.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी