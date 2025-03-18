IShowSpeed says he will collaborate with a famous MCU star in the future 

During his recent YouTube stream, Darren "IShowSpeed" revealed that he has plans to meet Tom Holland, who features prominently in the MCU. The popular YouTuber has collaborated with celebrities before, having interacted with sportspeople and famous rappers. Recently he made an appearance on CBS' UCL Today after being invited by French soccer legend Thierry Henry.

On his March 17, 2025, YouTube stream, the topic of meeting the Spider-Man actor Tom Holland came up, and IShowSpeed assured his audience members that he would be meeting Tom sometime in the future:

"But yeah chat, we are going to meet somewhere in the future, me and Tom Holland, don't worry about that chat. Me and Tom Holland will meet up."

IShowSpeed claims that he missed out on a scheduled meeting with Spider-Man star Tom Holland in the past

As one of the most popular YouTube streamers, IShowSpeed has an international audience with fans from all over the globe. From Southeast Asia to South America, fans have been coming in droves to meet the live streamer during his IRL tours. Speed has raced Olympic champion Noah Lyles, attended WWE events, and interacted with rappers like Travis Scott.

The streamer's fans often ask him to collaborate with more celebrities and during the March 17 YouTube stream, a viewer suggested he do a stream with Tom Holland. Not only did IShowSpeed seem receptive to the idea, but he also claimed that he had supposedly missed out on meeting the MCU star in the past:

"'When you going to do a stream with Tom Holland? Please that will be fire, he would definitely meet up with you. You thought about it too.' Yeah, I was going to meet Tom Holland one day at this, I think, at an F1 race. But I didn't end up going, 'cus I was doing something or I don't know."

IShowSpeed is not the only popular streamer to talk about potentially meeting a Spider-Man actor. Speed's friend and Twitch star Kai Cenat has made it known that one of his lifelong wishes was to meet Tobey Maguire, the star of Sony's first Spider-Man trilogy. Kai even got to fulfill his dream after a chance meeting with the actor earlier this year (2025).

That said, only time will tell if IShowSpeed's Tom Holland m`eetup will actually happen.

