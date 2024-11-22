IShowSpeed seemingly confirms fight with Jake Paul for next year

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" has provided an approximate date when fans can possibly expect a boxing fight between him and Jake Paul, who recently went up against boxing legend Mike Tyson in the ring. IShowSpeed has stated that the fight might happen next year, in 2025.

Talking to fans during his Australia IRL livestream, he claimed that the bout could take place near the release of Grand Theft Auto 6:

"I will fight Jake Paul in the upcoming... 2025. It'll probably be near like, freaking, GTA 6."

"We will fight": IShowSpeed seems to confirm a boxing match with Jake Paul for 2025

IShowSpeed is known for his groundbreaking collaborations with other major content creators, including Twitch star Kai Cenat, YouTube's most subscribed creator Jimmy "MrBeast", Sidemen member Olajide "KSI", Jake Paul's brother and Prime co-founder Logan Paul, and streamer Félix "xQc"

After IShowSpeed publicly claimed that he would beat Jake Paul during Complex Con on November 18, 2024, the YouTuber-turned-boxer's manager responded by offering Speed $20 million if he managed to grab the win.

Jake Paul has been making waves in the boxing community and beyond after his recent fight with and win against veteran boxer Mike Tyson, broadcast live by Netflix.

With the YouTuber boxing scene becoming more popular than ever, it might only be a matter of time before IShowSpeed and Jake Paul face off in a boxing ring. IShowSpeed once again expressed his confidence in his ability to defeat Jake Paul, stating:

"I feel like I can beat Jake Paul. We will fight."

IShowSpeed is currently on a tour of Australia and New Zealand and has already held two broadcasts from the former country. This tour is the direct successor to his expedition across Southeast Asia, which saw him extensively cover the region including a visit to Cambodia, the Philippines, Laos, Singapore, and many others.

