Jake Paul's manager offers IShowSpeed $20 million fight after YouTube streamer claimed he could win in a boxing match

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson faced off in a highly publicized boxing match on November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Texas. The fight, sanctioned as a professional bout, featured eight two-minute rounds with no headgear. It concluded with Jake Paul, 27, defeating 58-year-old Tyson via unanimous decision, showcasing better stamina and strategic jabbing.

The event was streamed on Netflix, drawing over 65 million viewers globally, though technical issues marred the experience for some. Mike Tyson later expressed interest in a potential fight with Logan Paul.

Speaking of potential fights, streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" publicly announced at Complex Con on November 18, 2024, that he wanted to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match. After seeing this reported via an Instagram post from TheBreadBatch, Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian offered Speed $20 million in total for a winning fight.

Nakisa's offer involved a $10 million signing payment and an additional $10 million if IShowSpeed manages to triumph over Jake Paul:

"Cool. Tell him I have $10 million for him right now. Sign this week. If he beats jake he gets a $10 million bonus. Put your signature where your clout is."

In the comments section of the post, Jake Paul himself chimed in, claiming Speed had to be kidding:

"Speed knows better. My guy was playing for sure."

At Complex Con, IShowSpeed was interviewed on-stage by Complex's Speedy Morman, where the streamer claimed he could take on Jake Paul, or any boxer for that matter, with adequate training:

"I feel like I can beat Jake Paul in a fight. ('Why do you feel like you could beat him?', questioned Speedy) I respect his work ethic, but when I watch him box, it's like... he doesn't look fluent, I feel like I can really get him. And especially, if I have six months in training, I'm beating any boxer in this world."

To top it off, when asked if he would potentially knock Jake Paul out during the fight, Speed responded:

"Yup, yup, I think I'm knocking him out."

Also at Complex Con, Speed announced plans to run the 100-meter dash at the 2028 Olympic Games.

