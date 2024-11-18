  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Jake Paul's manager offers IShowSpeed $20 million fight after YouTube streamer claimed he could win in a boxing match

Jake Paul's manager offers IShowSpeed $20 million fight after YouTube streamer claimed he could win in a boxing match

By Vishnu Menon
Modified Nov 18, 2024 19:57 GMT
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson - Premiere Boxing Championship - Source: Getty
Jake Paul's manager pushes a fight with streamer IShowSpeed (Image via Getty)

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson faced off in a highly publicized boxing match on November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Texas. The fight, sanctioned as a professional bout, featured eight two-minute rounds with no headgear. It concluded with Jake Paul, 27, defeating 58-year-old Tyson via unanimous decision, showcasing better stamina and strategic jabbing.

The event was streamed on Netflix, drawing over 65 million viewers globally, though technical issues marred the experience for some. Mike Tyson later expressed interest in a potential fight with Logan Paul.

Speaking of potential fights, streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" publicly announced at Complex Con on November 18, 2024, that he wanted to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match. After seeing this reported via an Instagram post from TheBreadBatch, Paul's manager Nakisa Bidarian offered Speed $20 million in total for a winning fight.

also-read-trending Trending

Nakisa's offer involved a $10 million signing payment and an additional $10 million if IShowSpeed manages to triumph over Jake Paul:

"Cool. Tell him I have $10 million for him right now. Sign this week. If he beats jake he gets a $10 million bonus. Put your signature where your clout is."

In the comments section of the post, Jake Paul himself chimed in, claiming Speed had to be kidding:

"Speed knows better. My guy was playing for sure."

"If I have six months in training, I'm beating any boxer": IShowSpeed claims he could beat Jake Paul in a boxing match

At Complex Con, IShowSpeed was interviewed on-stage by Complex's Speedy Morman, where the streamer claimed he could take on Jake Paul, or any boxer for that matter, with adequate training:

"I feel like I can beat Jake Paul in a fight. ('Why do you feel like you could beat him?', questioned Speedy) I respect his work ethic, but when I watch him box, it's like... he doesn't look fluent, I feel like I can really get him. And especially, if I have six months in training, I'm beating any boxer in this world."

To top it off, when asked if he would potentially knock Jake Paul out during the fight, Speed responded:

"Yup, yup, I think I'm knocking him out."

Also at Complex Con, Speed announced plans to run the 100-meter dash at the 2028 Olympic Games.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी