IShowSpeed shocks fans by announcing he plans on running the 100-meter dash at 2028 Olympic Games

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is known for his athletic abilities, and even raced Olympic champion Noah Lyles recently. While Lyles eventually won the contest, Speed wasn't too far behind, surprising his fans with his incredible pace. The streamer was also present at the recently concluded ComplexCon 2024, during which he made a rather bold claim regarding his racing abilities. He stated:

"2028, I will be running in the Olympics for sure. I'm gonna do a 100 meter, 50 meters, and maybe 200 meters."

Fans were naturally surprised with the streamer's statements. One reacted by stating:

"There’s absolutely no way he does it," said @doc_respawn

Other fans echoed the same skepticism, stating:

"You're all delusional if you think he can do it," said @hydryelson

"He will not, 50m is not 100m. Barely losing to an athlete in a 50m dash means f**k all, but by all means, he can try," said @Sagemadarq

"He is good but not that good. These athletes sacrifice a huge part of their life to reach that level," said @Josh01872

"Not sure about that, I do not think so," said @miquelcs00

What does IShowSpeed need to do to participate in the Olympics 2028?

YouTube streamer IShowSpeed has proven his athleticism in various sports and is notably fast. However, to represent the USA in the 2028 Olympics, he would need to undergo a rigorous qualification process.

To begin with, he needs to achieve a time of 10.00 seconds or faster in the 100m sprint at an officially authorized event to meet the entry standard. Additionally, the streamer can qualify by competing in events such as the World Championships, Continental Championships, and National Championships, to name a few.

For comparison, IShowSpeed reached a peak pace of 4.44 seconds in a 40-yard (36.5 meters) dash during an NFL draft event. A simple calculation suggests it would take him approximately 12 seconds to complete 100 meters at that pace.

Despite his bold aim of competing in the Olympics, the streamer is still far off the mark at the time of writing. Additionally, he would need to dedicate months or even years of preparation, which would likely require him to reduce his streaming activities. Given these factors, it's possible that he was simply joking.

