  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • IShowSpeed stunned after Asian girl repeatedly drops the N-word on his YouTube stream

IShowSpeed stunned after Asian girl repeatedly drops the N-word on his YouTube stream

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Apr 21, 2025 20:05 GMT
IShowSpeed was left speechless after hearing a girl say the N-Word while giving her performance in his talent show on YouTube (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)
IShowSpeed was left speechless after hearing a girl say the N-Word while giving her performance in his talent show on YouTube (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" was left speechless after a woman repeatedly dropped the N-word while rapping along to I Hate YoungBoy, a song by hip-hop rapper NBA YoungBoy. The very second line of the song features the racial epithet. While the girl did not seem to understand the implications of using the word as she sang along, Speed was visibly stunned upon hearing it.

Ad

The streamer listened to the woman sing through a significant portion of the song, and seemed to be enjoying the performance until she said the racial epithet out loud as well. The entire ordeal took place during Speed's talent show, which he was hosting on his YouTube livestream.

Asian girl repeatedly says the N-word during IShowSpeed's YouTube talent show broadcast

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

IShowSpeed has just returned to Just Chatting and reaction-style content after multiple weeks of touring across China and Mongolia. The streamer had been broadcasting himself exploring various regions of China and interacting with the local fanbase along the way.

Speed, who is about to hit 40 million followers on YouTube, recently decided to host a "WORLDS GOT TALENT" livestream in his second broadcast since coming back from the tour. As suggested by the title, the 20-year-old streamer is inviting individuals to showcase their talents on his livestream, in front of his massive global audience.

Ad

Despite being left taken aback by the girl's straight-faced utterance of the N-word, Speed allowed the woman to go on until she finished the song, repeatedly uttering nervously:

"Okay, okay! Alright! Okay! Alright! Okay!"

Recently, IShowSpeed reiterated his claim that he had met with action movie star Jackie Chan during his tour in China. While claiming that he had indeed met him, he also divulged that he could not take a photo of their interaction as proof. Despite this, Speed claimed he was glad that no such photo existed.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications