IShowSpeed stunned after Asian girl repeatedly drops the N-word on his YouTube stream

YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" was left speechless after a woman repeatedly dropped the N-word while rapping along to I Hate YoungBoy, a song by hip-hop rapper NBA YoungBoy. The very second line of the song features the racial epithet. While the girl did not seem to understand the implications of using the word as she sang along, Speed was visibly stunned upon hearing it.

The streamer listened to the woman sing through a significant portion of the song, and seemed to be enjoying the performance until she said the racial epithet out loud as well. The entire ordeal took place during Speed's talent show, which he was hosting on his YouTube livestream.

Asian girl repeatedly says the N-word during IShowSpeed's YouTube talent show broadcast

IShowSpeed has just returned to Just Chatting and reaction-style content after multiple weeks of touring across China and Mongolia. The streamer had been broadcasting himself exploring various regions of China and interacting with the local fanbase along the way.

Speed, who is about to hit 40 million followers on YouTube, recently decided to host a "WORLDS GOT TALENT" livestream in his second broadcast since coming back from the tour. As suggested by the title, the 20-year-old streamer is inviting individuals to showcase their talents on his livestream, in front of his massive global audience.

Despite being left taken aback by the girl's straight-faced utterance of the N-word, Speed allowed the woman to go on until she finished the song, repeatedly uttering nervously:

"Okay, okay! Alright! Okay! Alright! Okay!"

Recently, IShowSpeed reiterated his claim that he had met with action movie star Jackie Chan during his tour in China. While claiming that he had indeed met him, he also divulged that he could not take a photo of their interaction as proof. Despite this, Speed claimed he was glad that no such photo existed.

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time.