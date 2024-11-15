IShowSpeed tells Jake Paul that Mike Tyson will "f*ck" him up, hours before the fight

Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" Facetimed Jake Paul hours before his fight with Mike Tyson and told him that Iron Mike was going to "f**k" the latter up. IShowSpeed initially seemed quite supportive of Jake Paul and told him that he was praying for him in the highly publicized fight. But after a point, the YouTube streamer lashed out at the younger Paul brother, insinuating that the latter would get heavily beaten by Mike Tyson.

In a clip that has gone viral, IShowSpeed can be heard saying:

"Man, f**k that! Mike is about to f**k your a** up! He's about to f**k you up, Jake."

"I am sorry but this is Mike Tyson, bro!": IShowSpeed gives his take on Jake Paul's upcoming fight on Netflix

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight has been a big topic of discussion online. Many people have commented on how the YouTuber-turned-boxer was going up against 58-year-old Tyson, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time by fans of the sport.

While he is undoubtedly past his prime fighting years, many, including YouTube streamer IShowSpeed, think Mike Tyson will win against Jake. On his latest broadcast on November 15, 2024, Darren called up Jake Paul, and the two started talking about the upcoming fight.

After a bit of to-and-fro, IShowSpeed decidedly told Paul that the latter would get "f**ked" up in the fight. Jake Paul, seemingly undeterred, replied:

"Alright. Clip this and roll the highlight reel of me knocking him out."

The streamer still seemed convinced that Jake Paul was going to lose and said:

"Bro, what are you talking about? Guy, you've got to listen, bro. I am sorry but this is Mike Tyson, bro!"

He then went on to ask Jake what the boxer wanted in case he won, because Speed himself was betting on Mike Tyson to win:

"If you win, hey look, do the challenge right now. Whenever you win, I will do anything. So what? What do you want me to do if you win? Because I am betting on Mike."

Jake Paul laid out his terms, stating that the YouTuber would have to tell his viewers to buy Paul's deodorant W if he won against Mike Tyson. The boxer also brought up the fact that he and IShowSpeed are supposed to race each other:

"If I win you have to tell all of your viewers to go get W at Wallmart to get the best deodorant. Deal. And we still got to race, bro, we still got to race."

For context, earlier this year IShowSpeed had accepted a racing $25K challenge from Jake Paul. The streamer was quite confident that he would win, and brought up a recent very close race he had with the current Olympic Champion Noah Lyles:

"Seriously? After I almost beat the fastest man alive, you still think you can beat me?"

When Jake persisted, the YouTuber noted that he should be preparing for the fight with Mike Tyson in a few hours:

"Bro, what are you even doing right now, you've got a fight in like eight hours, bro. What are you doing?"

IShowSpeed concluded the call by wishing Jake Paul the best after the two seemingly agreed to race each other in January of next year (2025). The streamer also asked Paul to not die in the ring, before engaging in a bit of trolling:

"Good luck, that's all I am about to say, good luck in that ring bro. Make sure you don't you die, alright? Protect that head. He's going to beat your a**!"

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are slated to go toe-to-toe in the boxing ring on November 15, 2024, and viewers can start watching the event at 8 pm EST with a Netflix subscription. However, several other fights are scheduled to happen before Paul goes up against Tyson.

