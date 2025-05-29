IShowSpeed to train with PSG and Inter Milan in Germany IRL broadcast ahead of UEFA Champions League final

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" will reportedly be holding an IRL broadcast attending the upcoming UEFA Champions League final. The match will be held in Munich, Germany, with Paris Saint-Germain going up against Inter Milan.

Ad

As mentioned within the title of the scheduled broadcast, Speed will be training with both competing teams while hosting his IRL broadcast from Germany itself over the course of the weekend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

IShowSpeed to train alongside PSG and Inter Milan in IRL broadcast

IShowSpeed will reportedly be streaming himself training with football giants Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their upcoming UEFA final match-up. The streamer has previously met various former Paris Saint-Germain legends, including Neymar Jr. and Zlatan Ibrahimović, even streaming alongside the latter last year.

Speed will seemingly be joined by football commentators Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards, as indicated by their names mentioned in the title of the YouTube video. He has previously interacted with the hosts as part of CBS Sports Golazo's show "UCL Today."

Ad

Interested fans can keep an eye on Speed's YouTube channel to check out the broadcast. The IRL stream is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am on May 30, 2025 UTC.

IShowSpeed has been making big moves in the football world recently, even hosting the president of the FIFA organization itself in his broadcast as part of a promotional event. The streamer had invited the FIFA official to his own streaming setup in his bedroom. He was even handed the 'kick-off ball' for the upcoming World Cup, which is being held in the USA.

On the other side, the Cristiano Ronaldo megafan recently admitted that Barcelona was in a better position than Real Madrid. The latter is known to have been home to the number-seven-jersey-donning footballer for the longest time. This admission by Speed came after Barcelona's recent sweeping victory in La Liga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More