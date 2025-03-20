"It's fine": Twitch streamer CohhCarnage gives his opinion about Assassin's Creed Shadows

Twitch streamer Ben "CohhCarnage" has shared his take on the recently released Ubisoft title Assassin's Creed Shadows. The game made its debut on March 20, 2025, and its launch has become a hot topic within the streaming community. Amidst several content creators rushing in to give their own reviews of the game, CohhCarnage seems to have a more lukewarm perception regarding the content offered in the title.

While stating that he was done with playing the game despite not having finished it, Ben claimed that he was dissatisfied with "the story and delivery", particularly the "animations":

"All done with @assassinscreedShadows. It's fine. It's more AC but tbh I found the story and delivery (especially the animations) incredibly lacking."

"Cool base building mechanics tho!": CohhCarnage reviews Assassin's Creed Shadows a day after release

Assassin's Creed Shadows has been released to much fanfare. Ubisoft has reportedly also experienced a surge in its stock price following Shadow's launch, which can be considered a boost to the gaming company that has been reeling from game shutdowns, game development issues, and poor sales.

The title, however, does not seem to have impressed CohhCarnage, who believed that despite the aesthetic beauty of the open world, the combat felt "just fine":

"The world is gorgeous though and the combat, although standard AC simplicity, felt just fine. Cool base building mechanics tho!"

Further, upon being asked if he had finished the game, he stated in his reply that he did not find AC Shadows interesting enough to keep playing:

"Oh I didn't finish it. I'm just done with it. It's not doing enough new things (or has interesting enough gameplay/characters/story) to keep me interested."

In other news, fellow Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" recently gave his stance on the depiction of homosexuality within Assassin's Creed Shadows, which has caused some individuals to claim that the game is "disrespecting" Japenese culture through its portrayal.

