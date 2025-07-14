"It's only a matter of time": Ethan Klein hints at more lawsuits against content creators in the future

YouTuber Ethan Klein has suggested that he may push for more copyright infringement lawsuits in the future, after recently pursuing legal actions against Twitch streamers Jean "Denims," Kasey "Kaceytron," and Morgan "Frogan," for allegedly streaming his Content Nuke video focused on Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" to drive traffic away from his video.

While the original lawsuits were announced on June 19, 2025, Klein eventually also added HasanAbi associate Sean "SeanDaBlack" Wiggs to the mix on June 26, 2025. Now, talking about how he was going to fulfill "promises" previously made in a preset "order of operations," Ethan Klein stated:

"Just remember why I'm doing this. And I don't get sidetracked, but you know what I mean? I'm focused and I'm coming. You know. And I made some promises early on, and I'm going to fulfill them all. You know, there's an order of operation. We're going down the line. If you thought I was joking, I hope those three copyright lawsuits put that thought to rest. Because every one of you motherf****rs that I said I'm coming for, that I hold responsible, guess what? It's only a matter of time."

"I'll get to you before the statute of limitations ends": Ethan Klein hints at more legal action in the future after recent copyright infringement drama

Ethan Klein's Content Nuke surrounding HasanAbi had focused on the latter's political ideologies as well as actions online, with the H3 Podcast host chastizing the latter thoroughly. Multiple supposed supporters of Hasan, such as Denims and Kaceytron, had allegedly attempted to divert traffic away from the video onto their own broadcasts by livestreaming it after its release by Klein.

Klein recently revealed that he planned to sue the three creators for not adding meaningful and transformative commentary to his video while broadcasting it and thus supposedly rendering their actions as unviable according to the fair use doctrine under copyright law.

Talking about how he was ready to take legal action against certain streamers before the legal time limit for pursuing litigation ends, Klein stated:

"Don't worry. I'll get to you before the statute of limitations ends. Remember how confident Denims was? 'Oh, really? You're going to sue me? Where's the lawsuit? I'm waiting.' She does like this. Well, wait's over. So, keep waiting. Enjoy the last moments of peace you have out there. I'll say it. I'm going to say it. Noah Samsen, I didn't forget about you, sc*mbag. Daddy's watching."

In other news, Ethan Klein recently predicted that YouTubers Anisa Jomha and Ian "iDubbbz" may undergo a split in the upcoming year. This comment came in light of his ongoing online feud with the pair.

