“Don’t let the tears blind you”: xQc digs into Kaceytron after latter cries while discussing Ethan Klein’s lawsuit

Twitch and Kick streaming personality Félix "xQc" recently rebuked fellow streamer Kasey "Kaceytron" online after the latter was moved to tears while talking about the lawsuit filed against her by H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein. Apart from Kaceytron, Klein had previously announced that he would be taking legal action against Twitch streamer Denims and Morgan "Frogan" for allegedly partaking in copyright infringement of his Content Nuke video against political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi."

Ad

During an emotional broadcast held recently by Kaceytron, the Twitch streamer shared that she had seen her father cry over her ongoing lawsuit, which marked a "traumatic" moment for her. Reacting to this, Asmongold stated that he had "zero" sympathy for Kaceytron over the matter, as she had claimed that the former had been responsible for the passing of his mother in 2024.

Now, xQc, who has had his fair share of altercations with Kaceytron in the past, reacted to Asmongold and stated:

Ad

Trending

"Don't let tears blind you, from how low these poeple will stoop when they seen an opportunity to strike. Okay? They go as low as possible."

Expand Tweet

Ad

xQc claims Kaceytron had "piled on" him when he was dealing with his own court case with ex-girlfriend Adept

Reacting to Kaceytron's emotional broadcast, political commentator Zack "Asmongold" had further claimed that he did not feel sympathy for Kaceytron despite the circumstances, as she had previously doubled down on her statement that Asmongold's lifestyle contributed to his mother's passing.

Ad

xQc seemed to agree with Asmongold's take, stating that Kaceytron was guilty of selectively critiquing "weak targets":

"She did something about Asmon's mom, I'm pretty sure. She tweets some sh** about me when I was going through my court case and my fake sh** or whatever. She piled on. Yo, when she sees a weak target, she strikes as hard as she can, bro."

Ad

In related news, a video went viral recently, showcasing Kaceytron admitting that she was possibly under the influence while reacting to Ethan Klein's Content Nuke on HasanAbi, and that she does not recall watching the video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More