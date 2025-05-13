"It's his nightmare question": Destiny makes fun of HasanAbi being asked how he got started with political Twitch streaming

Kick streamer and political commentator Steven "Destiny" recently remarked on fellow Twitch streamer and long-time political adversary Hasan "HasanAbi's" political career. Destiny stated that asking about HasanAbi's political beginnings would be the Turkish-American streamer's "nightmare question."

To those unaware, HasanAbi was previously the host of The Young Turks, a news commentary show co-founded by his uncle, Cenk Uygur. While initially starting in the ad sales and business department, he eventually became the show's host and producer.

After working with The Young Turks from 2013 to 2020, the streamer eventually left to focus on his streaming and online content creation career. HasanAbi's first few years in streaming saw him being supported by Destiny, who was already a well-established political commentator by then.

Referring to this, Destiny stated the following when reacting to HasanAbi being asked about the beginnings of his online political career during an interview:

"Oh, no! It's his nightmare question."

Destiny claims the "first two years" of HasanAbi's political career were "handed" to him by Destiny

Destiny and HasanAbi are both left-leaning political streamers; however, they have a history of feuds going back to 2019, where the two locked horns over American politician Kamala Harris. Since then, the two have maintained a strained relationship online, with Hasan recently claiming that Destiny was "clueless about Israel/Palestine" amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

Reacting to HasanAbi's seemingly hesitant answer to the question about his political beginnings, Destiny claimed that HasanAbi's earlier political career was "handed" to him by the former. Poking fun at HasanAbi, Destiny said:

"Okay, I gotta answer this without ever bringing up the fact that the first like, two years of my political career were handed to me by Destiny, okay, let's go."

HasanAbi recently claimed that he was stopped by Customs and Border Protection when re-entering the United States after a trip to France. He posted the updates on his social media on May 11, 2025.

