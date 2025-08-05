"It's nothing crazy": Fanum breaks his silence on Duke Dennis' arrest in San Antonio

Twitch streamer Roberto &quot;Fanum&quot; has addressed Duke Dennis' arrest in San Antonio, Texas. For those unaware, Duke Dennis has been in the spotlight since reports surfaced that he was arrested in a San Antonio mall for criminal trespassing and evading arrest. The 32-year-old was filming a video segment with Kai Cenat and was supposedly playing hide and seek on the premises.On August 3, 2025, Duke Dennis' alleged mugshot surfaced and went viral on social media platforms such as X, Reddit, and TikTok.During a livestream on August 4, 2025, Fanum's attention was drawn to his live chat, where he noticed his audience using the phrase &quot;Free Duke.&quot; Sharing his thoughts on the situation, the Dominican-American personality said:&quot;They saying 'Free Duke.' Yo, I ain't going to lie, bro... the s**t that be happening be so funny because it be like... who in the chat is from New York? Who in the chat is from New York? First, I need to see this. Who in the chat... maybe the East Coast. How about that? Who in the chat is from the East Coast? That situation is a, 'You dead-a**?' moment. That's like a, 'You dead-a**?' moment. Like, I swear.&quot;Fanum then stated that he did not want to speak much about the legal case, adding that &quot;nothing crazy&quot; had happened:&quot;Word, chat, it's definitely... see, I don't speak on legal s**t, bro, ever. You know what I'm saying? I let the... whenever the person was involved in whatever situation, which is not really a situation at all, to be honest. You know what I'm saying? Word, chat, it's nothing crazy.&quot;&quot;That is literally a stupid situation&quot; - ImDavisss comments on Duke Dennis' arrestOn the same day (August 4, 2025), Davis &quot;ImDavisss&quot; briefly discussed Duke Dennis' arrest, describing it as a &quot;stupid situation.&quot; He, like Fanum, refrained from discussing the circumstances because of the legal nature of the matter:&quot;Everybody in AMP is good, chat. Do not, like, nobody is... everybody in AMP is good. I see a lot of concern, I appreciate everyone caring. Everyone is good, bro. There is nothing to worry about when it comes to the guys. Okay? I ain't going to lie - the whole situation is dead-a** literally stupid. I'm not going to talk about it because it's, you know, when it gets a legal thing, I just don't want to do it. That is literally a stupid situation, gang. That is a stupid situation!&quot;Duke Dennis has not made a public statement regarding his arrest as of this writing.