  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "It's nothing crazy": Fanum breaks his silence on Duke Dennis' arrest in San Antonio

"It's nothing crazy": Fanum breaks his silence on Duke Dennis' arrest in San Antonio

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 05, 2025 04:01 GMT
&quot;It
Fanum has spoken about Duke Dennis' arrest in San Antonio (Image via @ImDukeDennis and @FanumTV/X)

Twitch streamer Roberto "Fanum" has addressed Duke Dennis' arrest in San Antonio, Texas. For those unaware, Duke Dennis has been in the spotlight since reports surfaced that he was arrested in a San Antonio mall for criminal trespassing and evading arrest. The 32-year-old was filming a video segment with Kai Cenat and was supposedly playing hide and seek on the premises.

Ad

On August 3, 2025, Duke Dennis' alleged mugshot surfaced and went viral on social media platforms such as X, Reddit, and TikTok.

During a livestream on August 4, 2025, Fanum's attention was drawn to his live chat, where he noticed his audience using the phrase "Free Duke." Sharing his thoughts on the situation, the Dominican-American personality said:

"They saying 'Free Duke.' Yo, I ain't going to lie, bro... the s**t that be happening be so funny because it be like... who in the chat is from New York? Who in the chat is from New York? First, I need to see this. Who in the chat... maybe the East Coast. How about that? Who in the chat is from the East Coast? That situation is a, 'You dead-a**?' moment. That's like a, 'You dead-a**?' moment. Like, I swear."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fanum then stated that he did not want to speak much about the legal case, adding that "nothing crazy" had happened:

"Word, chat, it's definitely... see, I don't speak on legal s**t, bro, ever. You know what I'm saying? I let the... whenever the person was involved in whatever situation, which is not really a situation at all, to be honest. You know what I'm saying? Word, chat, it's nothing crazy."
Ad
Ad

"That is literally a stupid situation" - ImDavisss comments on Duke Dennis' arrest

On the same day (August 4, 2025), Davis "ImDavisss" briefly discussed Duke Dennis' arrest, describing it as a "stupid situation." He, like Fanum, refrained from discussing the circumstances because of the legal nature of the matter:

"Everybody in AMP is good, chat. Do not, like, nobody is... everybody in AMP is good. I see a lot of concern, I appreciate everyone caring. Everyone is good, bro. There is nothing to worry about when it comes to the guys. Okay? I ain't going to lie - the whole situation is dead-a** literally stupid. I'm not going to talk about it because it's, you know, when it gets a legal thing, I just don't want to do it. That is literally a stupid situation, gang. That is a stupid situation!"
Ad
Ad

Duke Dennis has not made a public statement regarding his arrest as of this writing.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications