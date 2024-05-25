“It sent our company into a tailspin” — Try Guys reveal how Ned Fulmer drama cost them “millions in brand deals”

Two members of the online entertainment group The Try Guys have recently discussed how the controversy linked to Ned Fulmer led to losses worth millions. Notably, Fulmer was removed from the group in 2022 after he reportedly confessed to being involved in a relationship at the workplace, as per BuzzFeed.

In their latest conversation with Anthony Padilla on May 24, 2024, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld said that the controversy changed everything for their channel and added—

"It chased advertisers away because we were too hot. We lost millions in brand deals. It sent our company into a tailspin. If this can happen, it means that this is not sustainable."

Meanwhile, one of the members, Eugene Lee Yang, is exiting the group after this year. Keith and Zach would remain the only members of the group and they are starting a new subscription streaming service called 2nd Try.

For the unversed, Fulmer's exit was announced by the group via Instagram in September 2022 and the post stated:

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Ned Fulmer and his wife responded to the controversy: Removal from The Try Guys and other details explained

Dexerto states that Ned Fulmer's absence from the group's content was spotted by a few followers. The group was also posting less number of videos compared to what they did on a normal basis. While Fulmer was a part of all the videos, his wife Ariel was also featured in a few of them.

A Reddit user allegedly claimed that he witnessed Fulmer and a woman named Alexandra Herring, who serves as a producer of The Try Guys, sharing an intimate moment inside a club. While the public had a lot of questions regarding Fulmer's absence, the group eventually confirmed on social media that he was no longer a part of them.

While the allegations are still not confirmed, Fulmer shared a statement on X, writing that he had regret for his actions and the impact it left on everyone, including his wife. He added—

"The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

Ariel also addressed the situation on social media by expressing gratitude to everyone and requesting privacy as they dealt with this tough phase. In October 2022, The Try Guys also mocked the alleged cheating scandal in a sketch performance featured on Saturday Night Live.

While the sketch was criticized on different platforms, detailed information on the investigation of the allegations was not revealed anywhere. Zack and Keith later confirmed in a podcast titled OK, Let's Talk About It in the same month that they were not planning any replacement for Fulmer.

The Try Guys starting a new subscription service

As mentioned, The Try Guys is focusing on something new except YouTube with a new subscription service called 2ndTry.tv. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on May 22, 2024, Zach Kornfeld said that they are well experienced in "algorithmic media making" which has helped them a lot.

Kornfeld continued by saying that the taste of the audience has changed now and added—

"So for us to succeed moving forward and making the best stuff possible for our audience, it requires removing us from that system and creating a place where we don't have to chase our audience."

Keith Habersberger also said that the entire group was thankful to YouTube and Google but it was important for them to adjust themselves with the changes that happen frequently.

The price of the new service will be $4.99 per month and further plans are expected to be revealed in the next few months.