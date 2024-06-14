Jack Doherty calls out Darwin Nunez for wearing two Richard Mille wristwatches, says Liverpool star "needs to be humbled"

One of Kick's most notorious streamers, Jack Doherty, recently made headlines after a surprising moment during one of his IRL streams. While out roaming, the streamer came across an individual surrounded by people trying to take a photo. Upon investigation, it turned out to be Liverpool and Uruguay Men's International Team's striker Darwin Nunez.

Jack Doherty, who isn't particularly familiar with footballers, wasn't able to recognize him, leading to a rather comical clip of him wondering who he had crossed paths with.

Following a host of trolls and memes, yesterday (June 13), the streamer ended up lashing out at Darwin for wearing two Richard Mille wristwatches, stating:

"He needs to be humbled."

"I am humble enough to not wear two f**king Ruchard Millies" - Jack Doherty reflects on meeting Darwin Nunez

Kick streamer Jack Doherty seems to have kicked off an unusual beef with Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez. During his stream yesterday, the streamer lashed out at the footballer for flaunting his watch collection. He said:

"Bro he had two Richard Millies on. I have two Richard Millies but you ain't see me wear both at the same time. I would never do that. I am humble enough to not wear two f**king Richard Millies at once, even though I have two Richard Millies. Like, bro is really trying to flex on all of his fans that f**king hard."

He added:

"You guys say I need to get humbled, there are people you look up to wearing two watches. You don't need to tell time on one wrist and then the other. They're both at the wrong time anyway. I can tell you that. 99% of people that have Richard Millies on, don't even know how to set the time."

The streamer theorized that had he also flexed his expensive watches, Darwin would've greeted him:

"He needs to be humbled. I don't even wear any jewellery. Look at me. I bet you though if I had two Richard Millies on my wrist yesterday he wouldn't have walked past of me, right? That's the facts. The first thing I saw when I looked at him was that he had two watches on. Two Richard Millies on. That's the first thing I looked at. I didn't even look at his face. I just looked at his wrist."

Jack Doherty recently revealed that two individuals had tried to enter his house to "steal" his Lamborghini. He also shared the footage of the incident. He also said that this was the second time a similar thing had happened in that month.