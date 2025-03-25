Jack Doherty responds to allegations that he threatened his girlfriend after cops showed up at his house

A clip featuring controversial streamer Jack Doherty went viral on March 24, 2025. Doherty, who now streams on Parti, found himself in a bit of a mess after his girlfriend McKinley Richardson called the cops on him for allegedly threatening her. The streamer is known for his controversial antics and has had past encounters with the authorities.

Ad

The clip showed a couple of cops walking into his mansion. A bemused Doherty exclaimed:

"Guys, my girlfriend called the cops on me to get all her stuff out. Insane, like, what the f**k? I can't believe what's happening right now."

In the same video, Richardson seemingly alleged that she called the cops since he had "threatened" her:

"Because you threatened me, Jack. (Richardson said, 'I didn't threaten you bro.') Yes, you did."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The clip was shared by verified X page FearBuck (@FearedBuck) which garered a response from the streamer himself. Jack Doherty took to the replies to deny the allegations of threatening his girlfriend. He wrote:

"I never threatened her."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did McKinley Richardson break up with controversial streamer Jack Doherty?

Jack Doherty has been involved in several controversies in the past. The most recent one occurred yesterday when his girlfriend, McKinley Richardson, called the police on him and left his house. During a stream on March 24, 2025, he stated that Richardson had broken up with him.

He further accused Richardson of using him for money and referred to her using the "B" word:

Ad

"Guys, look, me and McKinley just broke up. The cops are outside of my house right now. She just called the cops on me, packed all her s**t, and took her f**king car. Insane, bro! I can't believe I dated that b**ch for the past two years. It doesn't even seem real! It's insane. Evil, bro. She has been plotting this s**t for a minute. This b**ch used me for f**king money! For real! For sure."

Ad

Doherty hasn't officially confirmed the exact reason behind the breakup. However, during the livestream, he mentioned that it was triggered by a "dumb argument."

Doherty has been involved in a series of controversies and allegations. Earlier in March, an old TikTok resurfaced showing him lip-syncing to Jay Rock's King’s Dead while holding the head of his young niece. The TikTok sparked backlash against the streamer, with netizens calling it inappropriate.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback