"Ur weird for sexualizing 2 Minors": Jack Doherty responds to backlash over his controversial TikTok video

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty has found himself under fire once again. For context, verified X user Yoxic (@yoxics) shared an old TikTok video of Doherty filming a TikTok video with a child. The video featured him lip-syncing to Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future's 2018 song King's Dead while holding the head of the child.

Ad

The video was seen as distasteful, as Doherty was holding the child's head in an awkward position for the sake of content. Yoxic commented:

"I’ve lost all respect for Jack Doherty w*f is this.."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Yesterday (March 17, 2025), Jack Doherty responded to the clip, stating that he was 15 when he filmed the TikTok and that the child featured was his niece. The streamer also called out critics for seemingly sexualizing two minors. He said:

"Bro I was 15 in that video and it’s my niece. It was a TikTok trend everyone was doing it. Ur weird for sexualizing 2 Minors."

Ad

Doherty's response ended up garnering further criticism, accusing him of filming an inappropriate TikTok with a child. One user wrote:

"‘TikTok trend’ st*u Jack, you’re weird as heck. 15 year old playing with a toddler’s head to this song, while wearing a playboy shirt? Nah you’re cooked. Weirdo," said @pipandip

Here are some more comments:

"You knew and understood exactly what the implication of the song with the movement was. You were 15 sexualizing a little girl," said @InTheShadows222

Ad

"Dude you are a weirdo," said @REDBONESHY

"Yeah bro you shot yourself in the foot on this one," said @TylerMade337

Why is Jack Doherty considered a controversial personality?

Kick streamer Jack Doherty is no stranger to controversy, often finding himself facing backlash due to his antics. Over the years, he has been involved in numerous incidents that have sparked criticism.

Ad

For instance, Jack Doherty recently started streaming on a new platform called Parti. During a recent stream, a stranger slapped him, prompting Doherty and his security team to chase and assault the individual.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He has also faced accusations of reckless driving. One of his biggest controversies occurred when he was seen driving his McLaren recklessly, which ultimately led to a crash. His cameraman sustained injuries and was left bloodied. As a result of his actions, Kick banned him from the platform.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Doherty has also faced other allegations. In November 2024, he was accused of engaging in a pump-and-dump scheme in crypto, where he allegedly hyped up the price of a cryptocurrency called McLaren/SOL on Raydium, which led to further criticism.

The streamer continues to be active on the livestreaming platform Parti, where he currently has just over 4,000 followers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback