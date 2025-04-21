Japanese Twitch streamer recalls attempted kidnapping experience on stream

Japanese Twitch streamer Tanuki "crazyjapanese" recently recalled her harrowing experience of nearly being kidnapped during her childhood in Japan. She narrated the incident while conversing with fellow streamers Vangard and T10Nat.

While Tanuki is currently a university teacher, the incident occurred while she was a high school student. Describing the terrifying experience, she stated:

"When I was in high school, a high school girl, three years every morning a bunch of group of guys... just touch my bu**. I didn't scream so his hand started to move to like, the front."

To make matters even worse, the individual seemingly started following her, as she said:

"He chased me to my home."

"He tried to kidnap me": Japanese streamer recalls nearly being abducted during his childhood days in her home country

While sitting at a restaurant, Twitch streamers Vangard, T10Nat, and crazyjapanese were seen discussing their problematic experiences in Japan, with the female streamers sharing instances of when they were put in uncomfortable and even life-threatening positions.

Further describing what the individual did after following her to her house, Tanuki explained:

"He put his hand in between my leg and he just tried to carry me and then there's a car. He tried to kidnap me, and then I said, there's my house! He was just right in front of my house. And then luckily somebody came out, and then just he just let me go and he run away. (sic)"

Empathizing with Tanuki and hugging her, T10Nat exclaimed:

"You've just shared that you got kidnapped once. Oh my God! She just shared that she got kidnapped chat!"

Twitch streamer “Gilticus” also recently had a dangerous experience during her trip to Japan when a local man attacked her, approaching her and grabbing her hand. Some claimed that the streamer faced the consequences of problematic behavior by other contentious creators, such as Johnny Somali.

