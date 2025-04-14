Video of Russian female streamer allegedly being attacked by Japanese local goes viral

Twitch streamer “Gilticus” was broadcasting her trip to Japan on April 13, 2025, when she was allegedly attacked by a local man. She was walking in front of a parking lot when a stranger approached her and grabbed her hand. He even called the police to the area, but both of them were let go by officials after a conversation.

A clip from the livestream showcasing the incident was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it led to divided opinions from users. The top comment by Redditor u/brazilianitalian states:

“Streamers will have a bad time in Japan moving forward. Because of a few doing bad stuff, everyone else will pay for it.”

For those unfamiliar with Gilticus, she is a Russian-speaking content creator with over 234,000 followers on Twitch. She started livestreaming in the Just Chatting category in May 2024 and has over 3.6 million hours of watch time on her channel.

Why was the Russian streamer allegedly attacked on stream?

Gilticus did not address why she was approached by the man during her livestream. Internet users on the r/LivestreamFail community claimed that the man simply wanted the content creator to leave the premises. Reddit user u/PhantomWoza said:

“I only speak weeb but essentially the guy just said "what are you doing? Stop. I'm calling the police" As they held onto the streamer. I skimmed the vod and eventually some people walking by calmed everyone down and they waited for the police to show up. Not really sure what the outcome was ultimately though other than the fact that they were let go.”

Some people in the post claimed that content creators are facing the consequences of the actions of a few "nuisance" streamers in the country. For those unfamiliar with the term, it refers to internet personalities who disrupt the peace in areas across the world. Johnny Somali has been accused of being a "nuisance" content creator and is facing legal action in South Korea.

Popular Twitch content creator Matthew “Mizkif” also faced accusations of being a “nuisance streamer” in Japan. He responded to the recent allegations, saying:

“We have learnt a lot about Japan. We have done a lot of streams about Japan. And if people want to say that I am a nuisance, then they can watch the streams and see that I am not. So, we just keep moving."

In other news, popular internet personality Vitaly could face five years in prison. He was charged in the Philippines for vandalism, unjust vexation, theft, and other crimes.

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More