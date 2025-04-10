"Words are irrelevant": Mizkif responds to allegations that he is a "nuisance streamer" in Japan

Twitch streamer Matthew “Mizkif” addressed the internet’s allegations of him being a “nuisance streamer” during a broadcast on April 10, 2025. He addressed the allegations, saying he didn't want to talk about it and let his actions speak for themselves. Mizkif asked people to watch his broadcasts to see that he is not a nuisance streamer, like some of his critics suggest.

Mizkif moved to Japan earlier this year and has found himself in multiple controversies. He was recently seen doing pull-ups on cherry blossom trees and faced backlash. The streamer apologized for his actions and deleted videos of the incident from his social media accounts.

He addressed the recent allegations:

“I’m not just gonna sit here and talk about things. There’s no point. I think words are irrelevant. They’ve always been irrelevant. I think actions are the most important thing. I’m not gonna pretend that in he past two months, I have been a nuisance. Or that we have been a nuisance.”

He then talked about his learning experiences from his stream Japan.

“We have learnt a lot about Japan. We have done a lot of streams about Japan. And if people want to say that I am a nuisance, then they can watch the streams and see that I am not. So, we just keep moving."

CrazyJapanese calls Mizkif a “good influence”

When Mizkif responded to recent allegations, he was livestreaming with Japanese YouTuber Tanuki “CrazyJapanese.” She taught him about Japanese culture and spoke how local traditions. During the broadcast, Matthew asked her:

“So just to be clear for people on Twitter, they should know all these things before they ome to Japan right? Cause that’s what they said, that I should know all the things about the culture before I come to Japan.”

Tanuki responded to the streamer that even Japanese people don’t know everything about their culture. She claimed that Japan needs a big influencer like Mizkif in the country:

“We don’t really have have a lot of like IRL streaming and a traveling streamer like you…like big and then you have a good influence. Whatever you say, the good things about Japan, people would listen.”

On April 9, 2025, the streamer was heard calling Japanese people “NPCs” just days after the cherry blossom tree controversy. He received criticism online but has not addressed the situation so far.

In other streaming news, xQc accused Kai Cenat's associates of view-botting on Twitch. He claims some streamers jumped from 1,000 to 60,000 viewers suspiciously in a matter of days.

