Video of Mizkif calling Japanese people "NPCs" surfaces days after cherry blossom tree controversy

A clip of Twitch streamer Matthew “Mizkif’ has surfaced online where he calls Japanese people NPCs (non-playable characters). The streamer was traveling with his friend Shannon, who asked him to stop being loud in the streets of Nishiazabu, Japan. Matthew responded to her, saying that no one cares.
Mizkif sold his house in Austin, Texas, and moved to Japan in March 2025. He has found himself in multiple controversies since then. In the recent controversial clip with Shannon, the streamer is heard saying:
“Shannon, I’m going to let you in on a secret. These people are NPCs, they’re not real. And when GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto 6) comes out, they’ll look even more NPC. Who has come to Japan before and got into trouble for being loud? Nobody!”
Mizkif apologizes for doing pull-ups on a cherry blossom tree
Before the streamer called Japanese people NPCs, Mizkif was seen doing pull-ups on a cherry blossom tree. After facing backlash, he responded to the recent controversy. The streamer told his fans:
“I have been in Japan for the past few months and I have loved the Japanese culture. I have loved it so much I came back twice. I've grown a lot here as a person, I've made so many friends that I truly value and I have experienced so much of the Japanese culture that has changed my life for the better. I do not want to promote my actions as proper, they were wrong, and should be seen as such.”
Mizkif apologized for his actions and asked his fans to respect the local culture. He continued:
“To any viewers, or tourists coming to Japan, please understand these trees are sacred to Japan. Do NOT touch Cherry Blossoms. They are sacred to the Japanese culture and are extremely delicate. And to my viewers, please do not attack anyone for criticism of me in regards to the cherry blossom trees. I am ok with the criticism and understand it was wrong.”
The Twitch streamer was not the only one who did pull-ups on the trees in his livestream. Instagram influencers Kole and Swhite from the Tokyo Sims Instagram influencer group also apologized for their actions and said they would use the incident as a learning opportunity.
In other news, Twitch streamer Kai Cenat slammed his moderators for banning CaseOh from his Twitch chat. He threatened to unmod everyone and stream without moderation.