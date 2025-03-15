"This makes me so sad": Fans left emotional as Mizkif bids farewell and leaves Austin, Texas

Twitch streamer and OTK member Matthew "Mizkif" has closed an iconic chapter of his streaming career. He has left his Austin house, which has become synonymous with his streams for a long time. For all these years, the streamer hosted most of his live broadcasts from one room. His last stream in the house was hosted yesterday (March 14, 2025).

Towards the end of the stream, he even hired a helicopter to fly away into the distance. Fans naturally clipped his moment and shared it with the popular r/LivestreamFail community. Despite recent controversies, Mizkif's room is a reminder of several viral moments. One fan expressed:

"This makes me so sad. it feels like just yesterday he was in his SM64 speedrun era. the passage of time is real man," said u/Antgeezy

Some fans are looking forward to Mizkif's next streams:

"I can’t wait to see what streams he does from now on," said u/RANNI_FEET_ENJOYER

Some users also referred to Mizkif's past controversies. The streamer was accused of downplaying a sexual assault incident in 2022. He has since revealed that the court has cleared him:

"I hope Miz can move on from the trauma of that house. He’s been saying that house has been messing with him mentally since everything went down," said u/UziMouse

The streamer is expected to travel back to Japan. One fan reacted to the ending by stating:

"Love how he gave us the Michael Bay Ending of Transformers. LOL! Godspeed Mizkif and have fun in Japan!" said u/Intrepid-Train-6872

Mizkif speaks for the last time from his iconic streaming room

Twitch streamer Mizkif is moving out of his old house in Austin, Texas. His streaming room, in particular, has been synonymous with his career. For his final stream in the house, he invited several friends and associates over to join him.

The OTK member even gave a speech before moving out:

"This is the last moment, boys. This angle is where a lot of you guys showed up from, this angle is where a lot of you guys first met me. I wanna thank you guys for continuing to follow me over the years in this spot. I'm glad there's a new chapter in my life, no matter where it goes. I have no idea."

Mizkif spent around three weeks in Japan in February 2025 and spoke highly of his time there. He has expressed a desire to return, making it likely that he will visit again. However, it remains unclear where he will settle next, as the streamer has not confirmed his plans.

