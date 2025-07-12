"Jaw is still pretty swollen": CaseOh's mother explains when streamer will be "back to himself" amid recent hiatus

Case "CaseOh" Baker, known for his comedic and expressive gameplay streams on Twitch, recently went on hiatus amid reports of a severe ear infection, as first confirmed by his mother on July 6, 2025. She shared that the infection caused significant pain, swelling, sleepless nights, and jaw discomfort (TMJ), severely impacting his ability to stream.

CaseOh and his mother have been updating the Twitch fanbase regularly via their Discord community. Most recently, on July 11, 2025, the latter mentioned that the swelling has now shifted to the streamer's jaw as well:

"His ear is almost completely shut from swelling, and his jaw is badly swollen as well. Called the doctor this morning about the TMJ and swelling."

On July 12, the streamer's mother posted another health update on Discord, and this time, the community received some positive news:

"Praise report! We believe he has finally turned a corner for the good. Ear swelling is down, still not all hearing back yet. Pain has been very tolerable today."

That said, the streamer is not quite back to 100% and is still experiencing some jaw discomfort:

"Jaw is still pretty swollen from the TMJ, but not as tender. He isn't talking much to make sure it doesn't kick back up. Exhaustion from pain is going to take a couple days to be full back to normal energy. So his hope is he will be back to himself on Sunday."

Overall, CaseOh is making progress and is expected to return to normalcy on Sunday, July 13. It's unclear whether this means he'll be back and ready to spark up a stream, but fans online remain hopeful and wish for a speedy recovery.

Looking at CaseOh's Twitch statistics before he went on his hiatus

CaseOh's all-time statistics at a glance (Image via twitchtracker.com)

Regardless of the health trouble, Case's statistics still show a positive trend in July so far. His average viewership has increased from 50.6K as June came to a close to about 57K as mid-July approaches.

The hiatus appears to have negatively impacted his active subscribers, as evidenced by the loss of approximately 5,000 paid channel members, resulting in a decrease from 65,000 to 60,000 between July 6 and July 11. That said, the streamer's status as the third most subscribed on Twitch remains strong, as he trails behind the likes of Kai Cenat and Jynxzi.

Notably, the streamer currently possesses about 7.2 million followers on the platform.

In other news, Schedule 1 recently introduced a humorous new set of graffiti featuring CaseOh, MoistCr1tiKal, and others.

