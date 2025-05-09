Johnny Somali is facing 31 years in prison claims YouTuber Legal Mindset after streamer gets charged with second sex crime

Controversial IRL streamer Ramsey Khalid Ismael, also known as "Johnny Somali," is reportedly facing thirty-one years in prison, as per claims made by YouTuber Legal Mindset. To those unaware, Johnny Somali is a well-known "nuisance streamer," that is, a streamer that generally partakes in socially disruptive or problematic behaviors for their audiences' entertainment.

Now, Johnny Somali is facing legal repercussions because of his disruptive actions in South Korea, facing a maximum sentence of 31 years behind bars after receiving fresh charges for a sex crime, his second such charge.

YouTuber Legal Mindset claims that the new charge against Johnny Somali doubles his maximum possible criminal penalty

Johnny Somali is facing a second sex crime charge owing to him allegedly creating deepfakes, which is illegal in the country. He has already pleaded guilty to three of the six charges being made against him.

As stated by Legal Mindset in his YouTube broadcast on May 8, 2025, the new official charge against Johnny Somali would effectively double his maximum possible criminal penalty for deepfakes, since he has two charges. With each charge carrying a maximum sentence of 10.5 years, the maximum penalty for the deepfakes alone would be 21 years.

Further, breaking down Johnny Somali’s supposed legal strategy for reaching a “settlement” for one of the charges, Legal Mindset stated:

"His whole big legal talk. His whole big legal strategy was, we're gonna settle with Bang Bang, we're gonna settle with the female victim, we're going to pressure her, and they wanted to threaten her because she showed the image on her stream as well, but she showed it to show how made she was about it, being like, this is wrong, right? So, he tried to blackmail the victim, and not only did that fail, it literally backfired in his face."

Explaining further, Legal Mindset continued:

"When he tried to blackmail the female victim, the prosecutors probably saw this and said, oh hell no, we're going to double down and give you another one, and by the way, there will be no settlement on that one, because it's with the Korean YouTubers that you are literally attacking and threatening with defamation."

Including the latest sex crime charge, Johnny Somali is now facing six charges in South Korea, owing to his extensive disruptive behavior during his time in the country.

