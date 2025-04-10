Johnny Somali threatens female South Korean detectives following his recent arrest

A recent clip of Johnny Somali (real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael) has surfaced where the IRL (in real life) streamer made some shocking comments targeted at female detectives who were present during his latest arrest in South Korea. For context, the streamer was arrested in Seoul after running around in boxers on March 22, 2025.
While in detention, he was seen handcuffed to a chair in the police station. During this time, he seemingly had access to his mobile device, which he used to record his reaction. The streamer said:
"I've been to this police station 20 different times...I'm literally running out of here b*tt n*ked and taking a pi*s. I'm taking a sh*t in their bathroom and I'm not flushing."
He then controversially threatened to "r*pe" the female detectives present in the station:
"They brought some female detectives. They lucky that I don't r*pe these b*tches. I don't give a f**k. They know my situation, but they are r*tarded. They already told me, 'We know what's going on.' A n*gga can't go jogging without a (inaudible). That's ridiculous."
Is Johnny Somali facing "child s*xual harassment" charges?
Johnny Somali has already appeared in court after facing four charges, including "obstruction of business" and violations under the "Minor Crimes Act." He has pleaded guilty to three of the four original charges.
However, recent reports suggest that Johnny Somali may be facing additional charges, including allegations of child s*xual harassment. The controversy in question occurred during one of his livestreams (September 30, 2024) at Lotte World.
Legal YouTuber Legal Mindset posted a clip from Somali's stream in Lotte World, where he could be heard playing inappropriate TTS (text-to-speech) messages in front of minors.
Legal Mindset claimed that this incident could potentially violate South Korea's Child Welfare Act. If found guilty, Johnny Somali could face a fine of up to 50 million won (approximately $34,000) or up to 10 years in prison.
Aside from the original charges and the recent child harassment allegations, Johnny Somali has also been accused of creating an AI-generated deepfake involving a Korean content creator.
The deepfake allegedly depicted the two kissing and was reportedly made without the creator’s consent. This incident could lead to further legal trouble for the streamer.