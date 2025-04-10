Johnny Somali threatens female South Korean detectives following his recent arrest

A recent clip of Johnny Somali (real name Ramsey Khalid Ismael) has surfaced where the IRL (in real life) streamer made some shocking comments targeted at female detectives who were present during his latest arrest in South Korea. For context, the streamer was arrested in Seoul after running around in boxers on March 22, 2025.

Ad

While in detention, he was seen handcuffed to a chair in the police station. During this time, he seemingly had access to his mobile device, which he used to record his reaction. The streamer said:

"I've been to this police station 20 different times...I'm literally running out of here b*tt n*ked and taking a pi*s. I'm taking a sh*t in their bathroom and I'm not flushing."

Ad

Trending

He then controversially threatened to "r*pe" the female detectives present in the station:

"They brought some female detectives. They lucky that I don't r*pe these b*tches. I don't give a f**k. They know my situation, but they are r*tarded. They already told me, 'We know what's going on.' A n*gga can't go jogging without a (inaudible). That's ridiculous."

Ad

To watch the clip, click here

Johnny Somali makes violent remarks against the police (Image via X/@johnnysosmally)

Is Johnny Somali facing "child s*xual harassment" charges?

Johnny Somali has already appeared in court after facing four charges, including "obstruction of business" and violations under the "Minor Crimes Act." He has pleaded guilty to three of the four original charges.

Ad

However, recent reports suggest that Johnny Somali may be facing additional charges, including allegations of child s*xual harassment. The controversy in question occurred during one of his livestreams (September 30, 2024) at Lotte World.

Legal YouTuber Legal Mindset posted a clip from Somali's stream in Lotte World, where he could be heard playing inappropriate TTS (text-to-speech) messages in front of minors.

Watch the controversial clip here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Legal Mindset claimed that this incident could potentially violate South Korea's Child Welfare Act. If found guilty, Johnny Somali could face a fine of up to 50 million won (approximately $34,000) or up to 10 years in prison.

Aside from the original charges and the recent child harassment allegations, Johnny Somali has also been accused of creating an AI-generated deepfake involving a Korean content creator.

The deepfake allegedly depicted the two kissing and was reportedly made without the creator’s consent. This incident could lead to further legal trouble for the streamer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyan Mukherjee Shreyan is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, focusing on streamer content. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature, and journalism was the most logical next step for him. Although titles like FIFA 08 and GTA San Andreas acted as the catalyst for his love of video games, the exponential growth of the streaming community also propelled his interest in the genre. He also has a prior work experience of 2 years.



Shreyan considers factual and accurate content to be the most important as a creator and a reader. He ensures this by double checking every piece of information in his articles and sourcing it from streamers directly rather than depend on third parties. His works have caught the attention of the heavyweights, with the PR team of Sidemen (a YouTube group he’s been following since his teenage days) and Chess.com reaching out to him for sending exclusive press releases.



Shreyan would love to drop into the virtual world of FIFA/EA FC and explore it further but, he would recommend playing Red Dead Redemption 2 to gaming skeptics for its top-tier gameplay, story and characters. During his downtime, he enjoys balancing his interests in reading, watching films and sports, and of course, playing video games. Know More