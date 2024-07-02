"Just speed being speed": Fans react as IShowSpeed has a barking contest with TikTok creator Crawly_possessed

YouTube creator Darren "IShowSpeed" recently engaged in a barking contest with TikTok creator Crawly_possessed, who is best known for appearing as a "wizard gnome" with a green cape, white hat, and taped-on white facial hair. Crawly_possessed has become quite a phenomenon on TikTok, gaining over 2.7 million followers by interacting with strangers in malls while wearing his outfit.

The two came face to face while IShowSpeed was conducting an IRL stream from Poland. After seeing Crawly_possessed in his signature outfit, the YouTuber stated:

"What the f**k is that?"

Speed then immediately got on the ground and started barking at Crawly_possessed, who returned the favor by barking back. At one point, the two were pushing each other and butting heads, all the while barking and shouting at the other.

Still not quite sure of what Crawly_possessed's character was supposed to represent, Speed hilariously asked:

"What is that? That n***a a smurf? He a smurf!"

Fans were bemused to see the bizarre interaction take place between the two creators. However, many netizens were not so surprised, given IShowSpeed's history of interacting with strangers by simply barking at them.

Discussing the creator's tendency to engage in such behavior, a user on X wrote:

"That’s just speed being speed."

On the other side, X user @BryanJohnVarga1 expressed how he felt to see the two creators meet with each other in such an unexpected manner, writing:

"Wow, He Meet Him!!"

Another netizen @MohWorldent did not seem to be happy with Speed's "brand" of partaking in such behavior with others, stating:

"He really needs to chill with this brand of fooling"

X user @xPluGGx_ expressed their belief that IShowSpeed's life seemed to be like "a movie", based on the events that take place during his broadcasts. They wrote:

"Speed's life really a movie"

X user @Abdullah1_5_0_3 commented on Speed's recent travels around Europe, stating:

"This guy must be speed travelling the globe rn"

Fans react to IShowSpeed's interaction with TikTok creator Crawley_possessed (Image via DramaAlert/X and SpeedUpdates1/X)

Where has IShowSpeed been streaming recently? His IRL streams across Europe explored

The YouTuber has recently been hosting streams from various European countries (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

On June 7, 2024, IShowSpeed announced he would be shifting to Germany for one month to keep up with the football matches taking place as part of this year's UEFA Euro Championship. The creator has since attended various matches involving his idol, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, he also spent his time conducting IRL streams from within Germany as well as various neighboring countries. The creator visited the Nürburgring track in Germany and drove in a racing car. He has also visited Venice, Italy, where he could be seen traversing the canals by jumping over oncoming bridges while his boat went underneath.

While the creator has mostly enjoyed visiting other countries such as Albania and Poland, trouble arose during his livestream from Amsterdam, Netherlands, when the creator was overwhelmed by a huge crowd of fans wanting to interact with him. Matters went out of control to the extent that he had to ask for help from authorities, and still managed to barely make it back to his vehicle. He has since stated that he would not like to return to Amsterdam.

