"Just terribly unfunny": Netizens criticize Airrack for warning streamers after fake swatting FaZe Adapt and Maya

On September 8, 2025, YouTuber Airrack pranked Twitch streamers FaZe Adapt and Maya Higa while the two were on their third collaborative stream. The prank essentially involved police officers arresting the two streamers along with Adapt's fellow clan member, Kaysan, claiming that they were involved with a &quot;fugitive from a high-speed chase.&quot; Online, such an incident is referred to as a &quot;swat.&quot;Netizens reacted to the prank, and many, like u/FashoChamp on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, criticized the YouTuber for staging a swat:&quot;Airrack may actually be my least favorite 'creator' ever lol. Just terribly unfunny. Didn’t he blow up from stealing/faking content during Covid, too?&quot;Airrack warns all streamers after arresting Adapt and Maya byu/EnergySpare8224 inLivestreamFailOthers shared a similar sentiment towards what Airrack did, claiming that the prank was done in &quot;bad taste&quot; or wasn't a &quot;smart&quot; decision:&quot;Did whoever plan this think 'the viewers will find this hilarious!'? Anyone with common sense knows this is in bad taste at best,&quot; said u/Dday22t on r/LivestreamFail.&quot;Dudes gonna do this to the wrong person. Does not seem like a smart gimmick,&quot; said u/DarkTurkey on r/LivestreamFail.Others, like u/Ajp_iii, claimed that the YouTuber is making light of a traumatic event:&quot;Yeah, let’s just make a prank of something that has caused severe trauma for many, killed others, and is one of the most annoying things to deal with as a publicly known person. I assume Maya and Adapt weren’t in on all the details on how real this would be. It’s insane that any creator would plan this out as a prank on someone, though. Airrack went from just being a random guy who made slop content into kick-brained anything-for-clicks content.&quot;&quot;I feel so bad&quot;: Maya Higa apologizes for her involvement in Airrack’s prankAfter the prank was revealed, viewers found out that Maya knew about the setup an hour before it happened. She then apologized, especially considering how Kaysan was manhandled during the event:&quot;Kaysan! I'm sorry, I'm so sorry, guys. I feel so bad. I'm so sorry.&quot; (Timestamp - 8:12)Kaysan later walked in, claiming he was &quot;injured&quot;:&quot;I'm hurt. I'm injured... Dude, they tackled me... I was on the phone with my mom!&quot; (Timestamp - 10:03)Notably, Twitch's QTCinderella took to X and called out Airrack after clips of the staged swat went viral:&quot;Not to be this guy, but this sh*t isn’t f**king funny. @airrack I got diagnosed with CPTSD from swatting. Sobbed as I watched my friends get held at gunpoint. Lost my cat from police busting open doors. Feared for my life with sniper rifles pointed at me. Explain the joke?&quot;In other news, Tarayummy asked FaZe Adapt if he had ever faked a trick shot while he was taking a lie detector test.