Kai Cenat announces upcoming stream with Kevin Hart and Druski

Kevin Hart is slated to return on Kai Cenat's stream after the Twitch streamer announced that the popular comedian and Druski will join him in an upcoming broadcast. Hart's appearance on the streamer's channel on May 23 was quite a success, with hundreds of thousands of viewers tuning in to watch it on the day.

On his stream dated June 6, Kai ecstatically revealed his plans to host the comics in the coming days. Calling it the "craziest stream ever," he stated:

"Chat, Kevin Hart, and Druski will be here with KC3 in a few days for the craziest stream ever."

"Cancel everything": Kai Cenat encourages viewers to tune in to watch his upcoming stream featuring Kevin Hart and Druski

Kai Cenat is arguably the most popular streamer on Twitch and has hosted celebrities and rappers for years. However, last month's Kevin Hart stream was by far one of the highlights of his streaming career. The five-hour-long broadcast was deemed highly entertaining by his viewers, with Hart providing hours of comedic content.

With the comedian returning for his second stream, Kai encouraged his viewers to save the date and cancel their plans to not miss the opportunity. The Twitch star also noted how unbelievable it was that he had managed to organize it:

"I'm not going to lie, cancel everything you have got. If you miss this right here, I don't know how I got this sh*t to come together. But we got it. Kevin and Druski are on the way in a few days. And all I've got to say is a movie."

However, Kai Cenat did not reveal the exact date for the Kevin Hart and Druski stream, only leaving it as "in a few days" and that the actual timing will be announced on the day of the broadcast:

"I am not telling you all the date. You know how I do it. I am not telling you all the date. It will be posted seven hours before I go live."

For those who missed out on the first Kevin Hart stream, here are some of the funniest moments featuring the Hollywood actor/comedian from Kai Cenat's broadcast dated May 23.