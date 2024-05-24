Kai Cenat claims Travis Scott and The Weeknd talked with him after he finished viral Elden Ring marathon

After his wildly successful Elden Ring marathon that lasted for 167 hours, Kai Cenat has claimed that both Travis Scott and The Weeknd reached out to him the day he finished the game. The Twitch streamer also alleged that Travis Scott is down to play the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC with him when it comes out next month.

Kai Cenat is known for collaborating with celebrities, and Travis Scott even sent him a DM while he was livestreaming the Elden Ring marathon a few days ago. During a broadcast on May 22, 2024, Cenat claimed that the rapper called him up after he reacted to the trailer of the DLC and congratulated him:

"Shadow of the Erdtree, this is good sh*t. Now, I have seen the motherf*cuking first trailer with you guys when I ended. Let me tell you what happened when I got upstairs, guess who called me? The first person who called me was Travis Scott."

According to Cenat, he asked Travis Scott to join him and play Elden Ring’s upcoming expansion together when it drops on June 21, 2024:

"Travis Scott was like, 'Hey, yo. I seen your sh*t, you beat it. Ni**a you getting ready for the DLC?' I am like, 'Yeah ni**a, I am getting ready for the DLC.' I asked Travis, 'How you doing?' I said, 'Hey Travis, we have to play the DLC together.'"

Timestamp 0:19:20

Travis Scott apparently replied:

"I am down, let's do it!"

Kai Cenat claims The Weeknd texted him saying the Twitch streamer inspired him to pick up Elden Ring again

However, that was not all. After Travis Scott's call, Kai Cenat got a text from someone else. He said:

"I got bangers, I got bangers! So now I am like, 'Okay! Fire!' After Travis, somebody else texts me, chat. He goes by the name of The Weeknd."

According to Cenat, The Weeknd said the streamer’s Elden Ring marathon had inspired him to pick up the game and prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree:

"He literally said, 'I put down Elden Ring two years ago and because of you playing it, you made me pick it back up and now I got to get ready for the DLC.' And I said, 'Bro, you better hurry up and level up, bro.'"

Cenat then noted how popular Elden Ring has gotten and its influence on gaming in general:

"This is crazy! Gaming has never left, bro. We were just in a blind spot my ni**a. I don't know what type of motion this is my ni**a, like deadass. Everybody is ready to play this sh*t. And I am so happy, coming from a ni**a that didn't play no Souls-games. It is so refreshing and happy to see these ni**as (pointing to Elden Ring poster) thrive."

Kai Cenat has already announced a series of marathon streams for other FromSoftware titles, including Bloodborne, Dark Souls, and Sekiro Shadows Die Twice. However, fans will have to wait until June 21, 2024, for his Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree playthrough.