Kai Cenat left shocked after Rihanna texts him live on stream, reveals her DMs

Popular content creator Kai Cenat received a text message from Rihanna while he was streaming on April 8, 2025. The internet personality threw his chair behind him in shock and did not know how to react. Kai started playing the singer’s hit song Diamonds and danced in front of his camera in celebration.

“Rihanna just texted me. What the f**k. What the f**k. RiRi. Ay, shoutout to RiRi, shoutout to ASAP f**king Rock man. Yo bro, what the f**k gang! (responds to subscriptions). How the f**k. Rihanna just texted me, gang.”

The streamer showed his inbox to the audience, which had two messages from Rihanna. She forwarded a viral clip featuring Kai buying food for a child at a grocery store and followed up with a text, saying:

“Kaaaaiii i love this!”

Kai Cenat’s rising popularity in mainstream media

Rihanna is one of many celebrities who have interacted with Kai Cenat in recent months. The content creator is known for his celebrity streams, and he has also been invited to star-studded events in recent months.

Kai was one of the two streamers who attended the 2025 Grammys along with Imane “Pokimane”. He got to meet Jay-Z and Beyoncé at the event, and he shared his experience with his fans, saying:

"Jay-Z sees me automatically, bro. He says, 'Big New York.' I said, 'Shoutout Brooklyn.' He said, 'I appreciate everything you do. And god bless you and your family.’ He really wanted me to meet one person, though.”

The streamer then described his interaction with Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s daughter, who was excited to meet him. She claimed to be a big fan and said Kai was one of her most-watched streamers. 35-time Grammy winner Beyoncé also met Kai and told him he has “beautiful energy.”

The streamer was also excited to meet Kanye West, but the two ended up clashing with each other online. The singer recently attended Digital Nas’ podcast and said:

"Kai, Kai Cenat? [inaudible] F**ck that ni**a, that ni**a corny!"

The streamer was also invited to other popular events, such as the Super Bowl and the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) Royal Rumble in 2025. Entertainment studio Warner Bros. also contacted Kai Cenat to help him prepare his Arkham gaming marathon streams.

Kai Cenat has worked with many celebrities for his projects. He collaborated with Kim Kardashian to promote his Mafiathon 2 stream. The subathon event featured celebrities like Chris Brown, Serena Williams, and Snoop Dogg.

In other news, Kai was recently hacked and lost access to his Twitch and YouTube accounts. He has filed a police report and is awaiting legal action.

