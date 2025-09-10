Kai Cenat meets with Total Drama Island creator Tom McGillis during Mafiathon 3, gets offer to appear on the show

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Sep 10, 2025 01:54 GMT
Kai Cenat invited Total Drama Island creator Tom McGillis onto his livestream (Image via Kai Cenat/Twitch)
Kai Cenat invited Total Drama Island creator Tom McGillis to his livestream (Image via Kai Cenat/Twitch)

During a segment of his ongoing Mafiathon 3 subathon on September 9, 2025, Twitch star Kai Cenat sat down with Tom McGillis, the creator of the Canadian animated series Total Drama Island. Before bringing him out, the streamer showcased clips from the work he had done with his guest.

One clip featured an animated version of Cenat rendered in the signature Total Drama Island style, with him providing the voice for his character. As he brought McGillis onto the livestream, the internet personality said:

"I chopped it up with some people behind the scenes. These are actual animations that was from the source... Without further ado, please help on welcoming the creator of Total Drama Island. Come on! Chat!"
"I know you have the acting chops": Total Drama Island creator offers to add Kai Cenat to season one of the show

Since the start of September, Kai Cenat has been streaming nonstop for Mafiathon 3, hosting popular celebrities from various industries. So far, his guest list has included Kim Kardashian, Mariah Carey, Ray J, and several others.

After being introduced on the subathon, Tom McGillis offered to include Cenat in the first season of Total Drama Island by replacing the original host with an animated version of the streamer.

In a clip from the broadcast, later uploaded to X, McGillis said:

"In the animated show, would you want to be in the animated show?... Are you sure? I do have an idea, and I want you to tell me what you think of it. What if we went back to season one, to the archives, pulled them out, snipped out every scene with Chris McLean, the host. Guess we would replace him with?"
Upon hearing the offer and seeing McGillis gesture toward him, Cenat appeared shocked and exclaimed:

"No, no, no, no! Oh hell no!... But how long would that take?"

McGillis responded:

"Not too long, and I know you have the acting chops, I saw you auditioning for Kiki earlier. You kind of nailed it."

In other news, OTK member Matthew "Mizkif" has called out Kai Cenat, labeling the Twitch star's subathon as "boring" and calling him a "sh***y streamer."

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
