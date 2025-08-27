Kai Cenat releases Mafiathon 3 trailer featuring Michael B. Jordan

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 27, 2025 01:42 GMT
Twitch streamer KaI Cenat has released the trailer for his upcoming Mafiathon 3 subathon (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)
Twitch star Kai Cenat has released a trailer for his upcoming marathon livestream, called Mafiathon 3, which is set to begin on September 1, 2025. To those unaware, Mafiathon is a recurring subathon in which Cenat streams nonstop for 30 days, with celebrities making guest appearances. His previous subathon, Mafiathon 2, made headlines in December 2024 after he acquired over 600,000 Twitch subscribers.

Now, Cenat has released a trailer for Mafiathon 3 featuring actor Michael B. Jordan, along with fellow streamers Rakai "2xRaKai" and Ray "rayasianboy." Since being uploaded on X, the trailer has acquired over 1.5 million views.

Kai Cenat announces he will cut his hair if he receives over 1 million subscribers during Mafiathon 3

Kai Cenat announced that he would be hosting the Mafiathon 3 subathon on August 18, 2025, coinciding with the reveal of his official Fortnite Icon Skin and Emote, showcased at the Las Vegas Sphere. He stated that this would be his last subathon "ever," referring to the series as a "trilogy."

In the trailer, Cenat is seen contemplating what he should do if he reaches one million subscribers. While Rakai and Ray offer their own suggestions, Michael B. Jordan proposes that Cenat commemorate the milestone by cutting his hair:

"Okay, so, say, you hit a million, what you gonna do?... You hit a million subscribers, you gotta do something crazy... I got it, you gotta cut your hair... You hit a million subscribers, you gotta cut your hair... It's gotta go... It'd be a good look."

In other news, streaming personality John "Tectone" has been banned from Twitch once again, marking his fifth ban on the Amazon-owned platform. Although no official statement has been released, reports suggest that Tectone used the homophobic "F-slur" twice and appeared to threaten a viewer prior to the ban.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
