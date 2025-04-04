Kai Cenat's alleged financial information leaked by hacker who took over his Twitch and YouTube 

On April 3, 2025, X users such as @Kick_Champ started sharing screenshots of Kai Cenat's alleged financial information, claiming that it was leaked by the hacker who took over the streamer's Twitch and YouTube channels earlier that day. For context, on April 3, Cenat's Twitch channel with about 17 million followers and YouTube channel with over 7 million subscribers were hacked by someone called "Sava," who changed the profile icons and deleted all previous content.

With fans expressing concern about Kai Cenat not gaining control of his accounts more than 12 hours after getting hacked, posts claiming the same hacker has released financial information about the Twitch star have been garnering a lot of attention on social media.

X user @Kick_Champ made a post with the caption "Kai Cenat's hacker just LEAKED his revenue and expenses" and shared an alleged screenshot titled "Kai Cenat LLC." The photo is of an alleged balance sheet for the streamer's company, including income and expenses.

As per the screenshot, Cenat's gross profit from the start of 2025 till February appears to be a whopping $4,199,677. Readers should note that this is not verified information.

The community has shared varied reactions, with some scrutinizing the numbers.

"No way this is real, right?" asked one X user in the replies.

Others have commented on the Twitch streamer's supposed $4.2 million a month income:

"4ms n it’s only April is crazy," wrote a viewer.

"Making half a mil just off twitch," said another.

Others criticized the hacker for the alleged leak.

"what’s the point of people leaking this & going this far ?? i don’t get it ." said a fan.

Kai Cenat is allegedly still paying controversial cameraman Chris V

On top of the discussion about Kai Cenat's income, @Kick_Champ has also highlighted a part of the alleged leaked document that shows that the Twitch streamer still has the controversial cameraman Chris V on his payroll. This has also garnered a lot of attention from viewers, considering Kai had previously claimed that he was not associated with him anymore after the 2024 scandal.

For the unaware, in July 2024, reports broke that Chris V, a cameraman in Kai Cenat's employ, had allegedly sent inappropriate messages to a minor. The victim supposedly reached out to Cenat, and in the wake of the scandal, the streamer announced that he was cutting ties with Chris V.

However, the alleged leaked documents on April 3, 2025, seem to indicate that he was still paying Chris V as of this year. Kai Cenat has yet to publicly address the leak. However, he reacted to the hack on a friend's livestream.

