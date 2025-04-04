Karl Jobst announces video responding to losing defamation case against Billy Mitchell

On April 1, 2025, the District Court of Queensland ruled in favor of Billy Mitchell in his defamation lawsuit against Australian YouTuber Karl Jobst. The court found that Jobst had caused harm to Mitchell's reputation in a 2021 YouTube video by falsely alleging that Mitchell's legal actions against fellow YouTuber Benjamin "Apollo Legend" contributed to Benjamin's suicide.

As a result, Karl Jobst is required to pay Mitchell $350,000 in damages, plus interest and costs. This resolution did not sit well with Jobst, and after the verdict, he announced that a video explaining the situation would be coming soon. Fans now have a better idea of a potential release date, which should be April 12 or 13.

"I will be releasing a video next weekend outlining everything in detail. Thanks for anyone who has patience until then."

"I am not bitter for any negative comments...": Karl Jobst speaks on the court verdict's reception

Jobst mentioned that the backlash he'd been receiving did not make him "bitter," especially considering that a part of his YouTube channel is dedicated to calling people out:

"I am not bitter for any negative comments or videos about me until then. I have been very critical of people in the past. It would be extremely hypocritical of me to feel like I should be treated any differently. I dish out a lot, I should be able to take it back."

Some of Karl Jobst's fans beckoned the streamer to return to his "speed running content" and claimed that his drama-related videos had not been hitting the mark. Here's what @ZeddyHS had to say:

"Karl I've been here since the beginning and I will say the transition to almost all drama content, although very profitable, is so much worse than your speed running content. I hope you can focus more on that going forward, especially in the world of Doom."

Jobst responded, promising he would go back to his regularly scheduled programming once he's had a chance to explain his "side of the story":

"As long as people are willing to hear out my side of this story and the continue to watch my videos I will 100% do that."

Additionally, some fans, like @BlackPharaoh51, claimed they'd had enough of Billy Mitchell on Jobst's channel:

"No more Billy Mitchel videos after this please, focus on speedrunning content."

Karl Jobst responded to this, agreeing with his fan's sentiment:

"You might be right."

Overall, the YouTuber claimed that his video would provide some satisfaction to those concerned about the situation and may help to change some "incorrect narratives" surrounding the case:

"I am confident I will be able to ease a lot of concern or perhaps some incorrect narratives with my response. I hope you watch it."

