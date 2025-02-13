Katchii says she wants to "be better" on her return stream with Nmplol after the salute controversy

Twitch streamer Katherine "itsKatchii" has expressed her feelings after returning to broadcasting more than a week after being banned for performing a controversial salute at One True King (OTK) affiliated streamer Emiru's Lunar New Year celebration party broadcast.

Apart from the punitive action by Twitch, the content creator also received backlash from netizens. Now, after being asked by fellow OTK streamer Nmplol about her feelings, itsKatchii expressed her desire to "be better":

"I'm okay. I do want to be better, though. Like, I want to look back at this by the end of the year and not recognize myself, but in a good way..."

"That was really stupid of me": itsKatchii talks about her controversial salute in return broadcast

Katchii's controversial action took place when she was asked by a hibachi chef at Emiru's Lunar New Year celebration party to put her right hand on her chest. Instead, she decided to raise her hand similarly to a Sieg Heil salute, while yelling out "salute" loudly in a seemingly joking way.

The broadcast where Katchii performed the "salute" was held on February 5, 2025. She received a suspension from Twitch for violating community guidelines just a day later, on February 6, 2025.

Talking about the changes she wants to instill in herself in the future, Katchii stated:

"Like, I want to mature, and be like, 'oh my god, that was so stupid' - That was really stupid of me, and I just want to learn from it and not let it happen again."

In other news, Twitch streamer Cinna recently talked to Nmplol about fellow OTK member Asmongold's recent controversial takes, which include contentious opinions shared by him about the Middle East and its people. While discussing the matter with Nmplol, Cinna insinuated that Emiru and other members of OTK should cut ties with him.

