  Keemstar, Ethan Klein, and more offer to buy Creator Clash

Keemstar, Ethan Klein, and more offer to buy Creator Clash

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 21, 2025 09:53 GMT
Keemstar, Ethan Klein, and more offer to buy Creator Clash
Keemstar and Ethan Klein have offered to buy Creator Clash (Image via x.com/KEEMSTAR and instagram.com/h3h3productions)

Prominent internet personalities have expressed their interest in purchasing Creator Clash. It all started on July 20, 2025, when Drama Alert host Daniel "Keemstar" shared an "open letter" to the influencer boxing event, expressing his desire to purchase the "remains" of the intellectual property.

While insisting that his inquiry was "serious," Keemstar pleaded with the current owners to contact him, writing:

"Open letter to Creator Clash, I know i am KEEMSTAR & this may not seem legit. But as a long time fan & viewer of Creator Clash I am very interested in buying what remains of the IP. This is a serious inquiry. Owners, please reach out to me for talks."
Harley Morenstein, the founder of the Epic Meal Time YouTube channel, who was supposed to compete in the main event of the now-cancelled Creator Clash 3, responded a few hours later.

Similar to Keemstar's X post, Morenstein made an offer to buy the IP by writing:

"Open letter to Creator Clash, I know i am not KEEMSTAR & this may not seem legit. But as a long time fan & viewer of Creator Clash I am very interested in buying what remains of the IP. This is a serious inquiry. Owners, please reach out to me for talks."
H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein joined the fray of those interested in purchasing the boxing event. In an Instagram Story, the YouTuber asked the owners to reach out.

Furthermore, Ethan Klein asked his community if he should consider purchasing Ian "iDubbbz" Kane Jomha's home:

"I WILL BUY CREATOR CLASH - OWNERS REACH OUT! Should I buy Ian's hose too?"
Why did Keemstar, Harley Morenstein, and Ethan Klein offer to buy Creator Clash? Influencer boxing event's most recent announcement revisited

On July 7, 2025, Creator Clash released a statement on X to announce the cancellation of Creator Clash 3. The influencer boxing event organizer described the situation as a "difficult decision," and said pay-per-view ticket holders would receive automatic refunds.

An excerpt from their statement reads:

"We're made the difficult decision to cancel Creator Clash. All existing PPV ticket holders will receive automatic refunds, no action is required. While the event won't go ahead as planned, all funds raised so far will still be donated to charity, and our fundraising efforts will continue in the months ahead."
Netizens had a lot to say about the announcement, with some appearing to blame iDubbbz and his wife, Anisa Johma, for the predicament.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
