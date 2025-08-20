Kick issues statement and bans French streamers' accounts following Jean Pormanove's death on livestream

Kick streamer Jean Pormanove met his untimely demise on August 18, 2025, during an endurance-style marathon stream involving sleep deprivation, toxic substances, physical attacks, and more, allegedly orchestrated by French streamers that included Owen &quot;Naruto&quot; and Safine. Now, Kick has broken its silence and taken measures against those involved in Pomanove's passing.On August 20, Kick Français released a statement offering condolences to Jean's &quot;family, friends, and community.&quot; Furthermore, the platform announced that the co-streamers involved in the 300-hour marathon would be suspended:&quot;We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jean Pormanove and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and community. All co-streamers who participated in this live broadcast have been banned pending the ongoing investigation.&quot;Kick Français @Kick_FRLINKNous sommes profondément attristés par la disparition de Jean Pormanove et adressons nos sincères condoléances à sa famille, à ses amis et à sa communauté. Tous les co-streamers ayant participé à cette diffusion en direct ont été bannis dans l’attente de l’enquête en cours.For context, Clara Chappaz, France's Minister Delegate for artificial intelligence and digital technologies, recently announced that a &quot;judicial investigation&quot; regarding Jean Pormanove's case is underway, and that Kick would be required to submit explanations:&quot;A judicial investigation is underway. I have referred the matter to Arcom and made a report on Pharos. I have also contacted the platform's management to obtain explanations.&quot;Kick mentioned that it would be reviewing the French side of its content and would be working with the authorities during the investigation:&quot;We are committed to fully cooperating with the authorities in this process. Additionally, we have terminated our collaboration with the former French social media agency and are undertaking a comprehensive review of our French content. Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick.&quot;Kick allegedly promoted the streaming marathon Jean Pormanove was involved in before his deathSoon after the incident, X user @KLRski produced now-deleted posts from Kick Français, which allegedly promote and poke fun at Pormanove and his content:&quot;I'm taking the opportunity to quote with a few examples, but they really milked his buzz to the bone with all due respect.&quot;One particular post showcased Pormanove smeared in what seemed to be black paint, which covered parts of his face and a majority of his arms. Kick took this image and jokingly used it as a promotion for a &quot;long-sleeved t-shirt&quot;:&quot;New long-sleeved t-shirt coming soon to our store!&quot;Clara Chappaz very recently claimed that Jean would be brought to justice and that an additional investigation is in the works:&quot;Justice will carry out its work to advance this investigation and to clarify the tragic circumstances of Jean Pormanove's death, for which a second investigation has been opened.&quot;In other news, Adin Ross has announced that he and Drake will cover the funeral expenses of French streamer Jean Pormanove, stating it is &quot;the least we can do.&quot;