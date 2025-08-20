  • home icon
  Kick issues statement and bans French streamers' accounts following Jean Pormanove's death on livestream

By Vishnu Menon
Published Aug 20, 2025 18:46 GMT
Kick finally responds to Jean Pormanove
Kick has finally responded to Jean Pormanove's death (Images via X/@JeanPormanove // Kick)

Kick streamer Jean Pormanove met his untimely demise on August 18, 2025, during an endurance-style marathon stream involving sleep deprivation, toxic substances, physical attacks, and more, allegedly orchestrated by French streamers that included Owen "Naruto" and Safine. Now, Kick has broken its silence and taken measures against those involved in Pomanove's passing.

On August 20, Kick Français released a statement offering condolences to Jean's "family, friends, and community." Furthermore, the platform announced that the co-streamers involved in the 300-hour marathon would be suspended:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jean Pormanove and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and community. All co-streamers who participated in this live broadcast have been banned pending the ongoing investigation."
For context, Clara Chappaz, France's Minister Delegate for artificial intelligence and digital technologies, recently announced that a "judicial investigation" regarding Jean Pormanove's case is underway, and that Kick would be required to submit explanations:

"A judicial investigation is underway. I have referred the matter to Arcom and made a report on Pharos. I have also contacted the platform's management to obtain explanations."
Kick mentioned that it would be reviewing the French side of its content and would be working with the authorities during the investigation:

"We are committed to fully cooperating with the authorities in this process. Additionally, we have terminated our collaboration with the former French social media agency and are undertaking a comprehensive review of our French content. Our priority is to protect creators and ensure a safer environment on Kick."
Kick allegedly promoted the streaming marathon Jean Pormanove was involved in before his death

Soon after the incident, X user @KLRski produced now-deleted posts from Kick Français, which allegedly promote and poke fun at Pormanove and his content:

"I'm taking the opportunity to quote with a few examples, but they really milked his buzz to the bone with all due respect."

One particular post showcased Pormanove smeared in what seemed to be black paint, which covered parts of his face and a majority of his arms. Kick took this image and jokingly used it as a promotion for a "long-sleeved t-shirt":

"New long-sleeved t-shirt coming soon to our store!"

Clara Chappaz very recently claimed that Jean would be brought to justice and that an additional investigation is in the works:

"Justice will carry out its work to advance this investigation and to clarify the tragic circumstances of Jean Pormanove's death, for which a second investigation has been opened."

In other news, Adin Ross has announced that he and Drake will cover the funeral expenses of French streamer Jean Pormanove, stating it is "the least we can do."

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
