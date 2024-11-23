Kick streamer Cheesur reportedly goes missing after making X post calling out the Mexican cartel

Kick content creator Nermin "Cheesur" has supposedly gone missing after making comments on X regarding the Mexican cartel. In these comments, he instigated the Mexican Jalisco New Generation Cartel and called out its leader, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, who is known popularly by his alias El Mencho.

In a post by X account @Kick_Champ, Cheesur is described as reportedly missing. The information was relayed through a missing poster containing Cheesur's personal information, such as age, height, and weight.

Further, the poster contains the location and date of his last appearances and the attire he was last seen wearing. A number is listed as well, which supposedly belongs to his family, and can be contacted to relay any relevant information regarding his disappearance.

Cheesur supposedly goes missing a day after making remarks about a Mexican cartel and its leader

Cheesur had previously made a post on X instigating the Mexican cartel (Image via Kick_Champ/X)

Cheesur is a member of Kick star Adin Ross' posse of content creators, which he refers to as the Stacey Step Bros (SSB). As such, he is often seen appearing alongside Adin Ross on the latter's broadcasts, while holding livestreams of his own on Kick. As such, he has 142,000+ followers on the Stake-backed streaming platform.

In the alleged post made by Cheesur through an alternate X account, @Cheesur449 on November 22, 2024, he stated:

"F**k the Mexican cartel. F**k El Mencho. Pull up in Jacksonville Florida."

The streamer has supposedly not been seen since the morning after making the remarks against the cartel.

Cheesur is known for making controversial remarks time and time again. One such instance involved him making racially charged statements against BruceDropEmOff after the latter returned to streaming on Twitch after broadcasting primarily on Kick for a year.

