Kick streamer gets emotional as man accompanying her gets attacked by alleged gang members during IRL stream

Kick streamer Jackie recently became involved in a frightening experience, as the man accompanying her was ambushed and attacked by a group of alleged gang members. The attack propagated by the supposed gang members was seemingly unprovoked and resulted in the man accompanying Jackie getting slapped across the face.

The man and Jackie had seemingly just begun talking after meeting on the roadside, before the pair were approached by a group of men. The alleged gang members then started accusing the man of partaking in gang activities, which he denied. He said:

"No, I don't gang bang, bro. No, I don't gang bang... Nah, wrong n***a, wrong n***a."

Then, without warning, one of the gang members slapped the man right across the face, before running away.

"That's not okay!": Kick streamer Jackie breaks down in tears after man accompanying her gets attacked

After the seemingly unprovoked attack, the Kick streamer, Jackie, tried to converse with the man to make sure he was okay. The latter, visibly stunned, still maintained his composure and tried to assure the IRL streamer. Alongside the attack, the aftermath and their conversation were caught on camera as well.

Initially, unsure of who had been hit, Jackie asked:

"Did you just get slapped? You just got slapped?! Are you okay? I'm so sorry!"

The man then replied:

"Yeah, I'm good. I'm good. Yeah, this is LA. I'mma make it out, thought. I'm going to be a millionaire."

Jackie, still unable to believe the attack had taken place, continued:

"Oh my God, I'm just so sorry. What the f**k? Why the f**k do they do that?... Dude, that's not okay!"

The man responded once more:

"I know it's not okay, but it's all good. I'mma catch you though!"

Jackie was then seen asking the man if he wanted her Instagram account, before stating that she would walk to her car. On the way to her car, she began to cry, overwhelmed by the entire experience. She exclaimed:

"He was really nice, though! They just ganged up on him for nothing. I can't believe that just happened... I just feel really bad for him."

In other news, Twitch IRL streamer Jay Cinco was recently caught up in a similarly frightening experience as a man approached him and Instagram model Lala Bapiste. The man seemingly wanted to take a photograph of just the pair together. After Cinco turned down the offer, matters got out of hand, as the man also started to become aggressive before eventually swinging at Jay Cinco, who retaliated as well.

