Twitch streamer Jay Cinco gets into a physical altercation during IRL livestream

Twitch IRL (In Real Life) streamer Jay Cinco was recently seen involved in a physical altercation after being confronted by an individual while inside a store. The altercation seemingly began with Cinco denying the individual permission to take a photograph of him and Instagram model Lala Bapiste. Meanwhile, Cinco's companion asked for security to intervene.

In a clip of the encounter between the two, Jay Cinco can be seen facing off against the individual, stating that he did not want his photograph to be taken after the individual explicitly expressed a desire to take a photo of him and Baptiste:

"Bro! We good, bro! We don't want to no picture, bro! Ay, ay, ay! Chill."

On the other side, Cinco's companion yelled:

"Wait, stop touching him! What's wrong with you?!"

Jay Cinco and bystander exchange punches during latter's IRL broadcast

Twitch streamer Jay Cinco, also known as jaycincoo5, is known for hosting IRL and Just Chatting broadcasts on the Amazon-owned platform. He currently has over 626,000 followers on the broadcasting platform, whereas his YouTube account, which contains his vlogs, has amassed 639,000 subscribers.

The viral clip of his physical altercation emerges from Paris Fashion Week 2025, which commenced on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, and will continue till Sunday, June 29, 2025. The video of this physical altercation has garnered over 439,000 views within just an hour of being uploaded on X.

Eventually, the man seemed to attempt to interact with the cameraperson who was accompanying Jay Cinco. After Cinco intervened, the man threw a punch at Cinco, with Cinco returning the blows. Eventually, the cameraperson came in the middle to stop Cinco and separate the two.

Twitch streamer Jayrelly recently became the victim of assault at the hands of a woman during a broadcast held on June 21, 2025. The entire altercation emerged after a woman walked past him and seemingly unpromptedly started being impolite towards the streamer. This eventually escalated into a full-blown fist fight.

