Kick streamer Jean Pormanove's death not caused by foul play, say French authorities

Kick streamer Raphael "Jean Pormanove's" recent passing is not being attributed to foul play, as per the post-mortem report. For context, the French streamer died during a livestream following days of allegedly enduring physical abuse, including strangulation, toxic substance ingestion, and sleep deprivation.

Ad

While many had assumed that his treatment during these broadcasts had contributed to his eventual passing, French prosecutor Damien Martinelli has stated that the probable cause was either "medical and/or toxicological," as per a report by French news website France24.

"Not traumatic in origin": French authorities rule out foul play in the death of Jean Pormanove

French authorities have claimed that Jean Pormanove's recent passing did not involve foul play (Image via JeanPormanove /X)

Jean Pormanove had made a name for himself after appearing alongside Kick streamers Owen "Naruto" and Safine Hamadi. The streamer often showcased himself engaging in extreme content creation alongside these two creators. Subsequently, the two had been accused by netizens online of contributing to Pormanove's death through alleged participation in his maltreatment.

Ad

Trending

However, reportedly, two forensic doctors did not find any "internal or external traumatic injuries" or burns during the autopsy, and had only come across a few bruises. Furthermore, French prosecutor Damien Martinelli claimed that the death was "not traumatic," stating:

""The medical experts consider that Mr Graven's death was not traumatic in origin and was not related to the intervention of a third party."

Ad

There are speculations that Pormanove had been suffering from cardiovascular issues, which may have contributed to his demise. Furthermore, he was undergoing treatment for issues surrounding his thyroid gland, as per the prosecutor.

Kick streamer Adin Ross and Canadian rapper Drake recently offered to pay the costs associated with the funeral of Jean Pormanove. The former claimed that an investigation focused on Kick as a platform is also being pursued following the French streamer's death.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More