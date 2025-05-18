Kick streamer KangJoel gets attacked while livestreaming in Rome

Kick streamer Kang "KangJoel" recently became the victim of an attack while broadcasting live in Rome. The content creator had been streaming during nighttime, when he was approached by a random stranger who attempted to grab at Kang's camera (which had been broadcasting live at the time).

The individual talking to Kang was mostly incomprehensible on camera, speaking in a language other than English with his compatriots. Meanwhile, Kang himself was left confused with the entire interaction, seemingly pleading with the individual not to grab his camera.

Kick streamer KangJoel gets attacked on camera during IRL stream in Rome

KangJoel had been walking in a public area in Rome when he was approached unprompted by a stranger. The latter soon became confrontational with the IRL streamer and started grabbing his camera. Soon after the man seemingly lunged at Kang, the latter realized that his iPhone had been taken by the individual.

Soon after, Kang could be heard asking the stranger:

"Bro! My iPhone! Hey! Hey! Yo! Where's f**king my iPhone?"

The streamer then approached the man's companions, still demanding that they return his phone:

"iPhone! My phone! Give me back my phone! Give me back!"

After some bystanders caught hold of the man, Kang became involved in a physical altercation with him in an attempt to get his phone back. The IRL streamer could be heard asking other bystanders to help him retrieve his device, but the man denied having taken it. Despite his attempt to stop the man, KangJoel was unable to recover his phone from the stranger.

In other news, Twitch streamer Jinnytty was recently attacked while bicycling in Paris. The clip of the attack had gone viral online, prompting a fan of the streamer to approach her the next day and apologize on behalf of "all French people."

