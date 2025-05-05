Police detains IShowSpeed after being swatted during IRL YouTube stream

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" was swatted during a recent IRL broadcast on YouTube, with police apprehending him and even detaining him as the cameras rolled on. Speed had been broadcasting alongside his cameraperson when the latter was asked to stand away from the streamer on the sidewalk.

Ad

A large police force had gathered around IShowSpeed, as the latter explained the events leading up to the current situation to one of the police officers:

"I was just at the KFC eating as normal, and my friend came in. That's him. We were just eating. Doing nothing. Nothing happened. Here. You see? See? Nothing happened. Nothing happened. Nothing happened to the point where twenty damn police cars came."

Ad

Trending

"Why is he trying to make something out of nothing?": IShowSpeed talks with police officer after getting swatted during IRL stream

Expand Tweet

Ad

IShowSpeed seems to have fallen prey to swatting, which involves making a hoax call to the police with false claims that the content creator is armed and dangerous. This usually results in a large police force being deployed to deal with the matter.

Trying to clarify the matter to a police officer, IShowSpeed claimed that nothing worthy of the police's attention was taking place. Upon being asked by IShowSpeed what they had been told by the individual who swatted him, the police officer said:

Ad

"It was that someone was on the counter, and they had a gun, and they were throwing out food, and that other stuff."

IShowSpeed then said:

"I was on the counter but nobody had a firearm."

Speed was then asked why he was on the counter in the first place, and that it could be deemed "disrespectful" to the KFC outlet. However, IShowSpeed then clarified:

Ad

"No, I called the KFC before... Come on, bro. I'm not just some random... I showed you right here. I don't know what else you want me to show you. Why is trying to make something out of nothing? 'Why were you on the counter?' Like?"

In other news, after being offered a whopping $2 million to appear in Twitch rapper Darryl "DDG's" music video, IShowSpeed has stated that he was willing to do an appearance free of charge since he's fond of the rapper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More