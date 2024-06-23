Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds accidentally shoots at her cameraman with paintball gun

Kick streamer Natalie Reynolds accidentally shot at her cameraman with a paintball gun while streaming on June 23, 2024. The creator was pointing the gun at the camera when she accidentally pulled the trigger and seemingly hit the cameraman. Fortunately, as revealed by the creator moments later, the paintball gun was not loaded, and he was only hit with compressed air.

Regardless, the creator and the cameraman were both taken aback as neither had expected the gun to go off without it being loaded with paintball ammunition.

Before the gun went off, the creator was addressing her audience and jokingly pointing it at the camera, stating:

"This is for you guys, f**k you for saying I'm autistic, f**k you guys. I'm the smartest person on the entire f**king planet. This is for all of you guys, motherf**kers, brrap!" (Gun goes off).

Trending

Natalie Reynolds shoots paintball gun at her cameraman during live stream

Expand Tweet

Natalie Reynolds is a Kick streamer whose content mostly focuses on IRL streaming. She does various activities alongside her friends for her viewers' entertainment, but sometimes these land her in trouble. For example, she went crocodile hunting on stream earlier this year but earned a three-day ban after she killed the crocodile while on air.

The clip of her shooting at her cameraman has since gone viral on X and garnered more than half a million views. Notably, this is not her first incident with a paintball gun either. The creator had actually shot Kick streamer Benny Mack previously during Ice Poseidon's Scavenger Hunt event.

After shooting the blank at her cameraman, a surprised Natalie Reynolds could be heard saying:

"Are you serious? No, I didn't- there was nothing in there! It's just air! It was just air! I didn't know, there was nothing in there, it was just air."

Natalie Reynolds has found herself in hot water in the past many times. One specific incident that caused much debate was when she offered a woman to jump into a lake in exchange for $20. After jumping into the water, the woman revealed that she could not swim and could only float.

However, instead of helping out the woman, Reynolds began to "freak out" and apologized. Soon after, she was asked to leave the area, which she followed, leaving the woman behind. This incident enraged the community, and even popular Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" suggested that Natalie should be held "legally accountable" for her act.