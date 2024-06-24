Kick streamer Norway claims Jack Doherty is allegedly getting sued by N3on

Kick streamer NorwayDonpatrik or simply Norway took to his recent stream to allege that fellow Kick streamer Jack Doherty is set to face a series of lawsuits from Rangesh "N3on" as well as Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. For those unaware, on June 22, 2024, Jack Doherty was seen engaging in a physical altercation with N3on (this took place during the BKFC event).

Since then, both Doherty and N3on have been banned from Kick. However, for Doherty, it appears that there will be a double whammy since he might get sued, as Norway claims. Speaking to his chat, Norway said that Sam Frank, N3on's girlfriend and also a Kick streamer, had pressed Doherty following the incident:

"Did Sam (Frank) press Jack (Doherty)? No, Jack was in the house but he called him and pressed him, like talked to him on phone...Jack was crying. Jack was all in tears."

Trending

Kick streamer Norway added:

"He's (Jack Doherty) about to get sued by the kid. You're about to get sued by N3on. You're about to get sued by the f**king Hard Rock (Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino) and I feel bad for your dad, 'cause everything is in your dad's name. Your dad Jack, is going to be in $100 million debt, or something...a lot of people suing, a lot of cases."

Expand Tweet

To watch the VOD of the stream, click here (Timestamp: 01:08:09)

What happened between Jack Doherty and N3on? Controversy explored

Both Jack Doherty and N3on are notorious for their controversies. However, when they recently encountered each other at the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the two ended up engaging in a fistfight.

Naturally, the two streamers were kicked out of the event. However, things didn't end there, as while N3on was heading out, Doherty chased him and started to attack him from behind. Thankfully, N3on's security managed to separate them.

Watch the controversial clip here:

Expand Tweet

This was seen as an attempt to assault and was against Kick's policy, resulting in both being banned from the platform on the same day. It's unclear if any injuries were sustained; however, N3on's shirt was torn.

N3on will apparently take legal action against Doherty following the fight between them. It remains to be seen what he has to say about the situation. At the time of writing (June 24), both remain suspended from Kick.