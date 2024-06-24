"He picked 'clout' over a friendship" - Jack Doherty responds to allegations leveled by Kick streamer Norway

Controversial Kick streamer Jack Doherty has responded to allegations leveled by his friend and fellow Kick content creator Norway. For those unaware, during a recent livestream, Norway alleged that an underage female was living at Jack Doherty's house. While claiming that the latter did not act on the situation, the content creator stated:

"Jack, I messaged you and told you to kick them out, and then you didn't do s**t about it because you were in Dubai. But yeah, Ace was chilling with 17-year-olds at your house without an NDA. That's crazy! They didn't even sign an NDA, they just pulled up. That's why you got scared when I called the cops on the girls when they were drink-driving because they were 17..."

Earlier today (June 24, 2024), Jack Doherty addressed the situation on his official X Community, expressing his disbelief at Norway "switching up" on him. Stating that the Kick streamer "chose clout" over their friendship, the 20-year-old wrote:

"Can't believe Norway switched up on me that fast. I never even kicked him out. I genuinely cared about the kid and did everything for him and still would. He picked 'clout' over a friendship I thought was real. I've spent 10's of thousands of dollars on him, bought him two phones, fed him every day, let him stay at my house, and even got him a $15k-a-month Kick deal."

Jack Doherty went on to say that Norway "threw away his best friend for 15 seconds of fame." He added:

"I still love that kid and would do anything for him even after all he said about me on live, because I'm a good person and considered that kid family and always will. Hope one day he realizes how good he had it and how he threw away his best friend for 15 seconds of fame."

"I have too much to lose to do stupid stuff like that" - Jack Doherty addresses Kick streamer Norway's allegations that he housed an underage female

On the same day (June 24, 2024), Jack Doherty responded to X user @DramaAlert's tweet mentioned above. Commenting on Kick streamer Norway's allegation that he housed an underage female, Doherty claimed that Norway was the one who invited the individual to his home.

He wrote:

"That minor he said I had out my house was invited by him and right when I found out, she got kicked out. Tf (the f**k) do I get out of having minors at my house?"

The IRL streamer continued:

"I never invite girls to my house, I have a gf. Think what you want, but I have too much to lose to do stupid stuff like that."

In other news, on June 22, 2024, Jack Doherty got into a physical altercation with Ragnesh "N3on." The situation resulted in the content creators' channels getting suspended from the platform.