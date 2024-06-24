Kick streamer Norway accuses Jack Doherty of allegedly housing underage female at his home

Controversial internet personality Jack Doherty has made headlines once again after his friend and Kick streamer Norway leveled accusations against him. During a recent livestream on the Stake-backed platform, Norway disclosed details about his interaction with Jack Doherty and alleged that the 20-year-old housed an underage female at his home.

Norway elaborated:

"Jack said, 'She was actually 17, but don't tell anybody.' Jack, I'm going to tell people she was 17. That Sophie girl. I don't know - Sophie or Sophia. Sophia was still 16 or 17, that was at the house. And then you said you were never going back to the house."

While claiming to have received messages from the individual, the content creator said:

"Four days later, Jack, Ace invited the 17-year-old and her friends to the house. And, I also have messages of Sophie messaging me, 'Daddy, please forgive me,' or, 'Daddy, please come over,' or something. The girls were begging me to come over to another house, while I was at the guest house next door. But I didn't really come over because you were 17 years old."

Norway further stated that he told Jack Doherty to kick out the underage female. However, according to the Kick streamer, the latter did not do so. He added:

"And Jack, I messaged you and told you to kick them out, and then you didn't do s**t about it because you were in Dubai. But yeah, Ace was chilling with 17-year-olds at your house without an NDA (Non-disclosure Agreement). That's crazy! They didn't even sign an NDA, they just pulled up."

Norway also elaborated on why Jack Doherty "got scared," saying:

"That's why you got scared when I called the cops on the girls when they were drink-driving because they were 17..."

"You're a f**king joke" - When N3on leveled accusations against Jack Doherty

Norway is not the only well-known Kick streamer who has made allegations against Jack Doherty. In March 2024, Ragnesh "N3on" went viral on X after accusing Doherty of compelling women to sign contracts while under the influence.

He said:

"The crazy thing is, Jack, is you would not say that to my face, bro. You're a f**king joke. Let me tell you exactly what Jack does. I don't care. You want to say that? I'm going to violate you and expose your script. Here's what you do."

N3on continued:

"You get 17-year-old girls, the night before their birthday, you buy a $10,000 yacht, every time. You get them drunk and they sign a contract. 50% of their life, every single time, f**k you!"

Earlier today (June 24, 2024), Jack Doherty addressed the situation via a post on his official X Community. According to the IRL streamer, Norway "picked clout over friendship."