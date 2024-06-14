Kick streamer Shnaggyhose forced to evacuate after fire breaks out in his building live on stream

A clip of controversial Kick star Shnaggyhose vacating his residential building after a fire broke out during his livestream has gone viral. The broadcast in question took place earlier today (June 14, 2024). During its runtime, a clear voice alarm system could be heard in the background. The streamer was initially confused by it but acted quickly.

After only hearing a buzzer-like sound, Shnaggyhose said:

"What the f**k is that?"

An automated voice then declared:

"May I have your attention, please? There has been a fire emergency reported in the building. Please evacuate the building by the nearest exit. Do not use the elevators."

The content creator was confused at this point, but he quickly removed himself from the streaming room (indicating that he was en route to vacate the building). The moment was clipped and shared to X.com by a verified Kick fan page (@Kick_clips). Watch it here:

For those curious, the fire emergency did not escalate any further. At the time of writing, Shnaggyhose was back to his broadcast again, meaning that things were under control.

Who is controversial Kick streamer Shnaggyhose?

Shnaggyhose has quickly become a notorious figure within the Kick streaming community, amassing over 73K followers on his account, where he primarily streams under the "Just Chatting" category.

Shnaggyhose truly rose to fame due to his frequent collaborations with Adin Ross, Kick's biggest star. He is, in fact, part of SSB (Stacy's Step Bros), which is an unofficial streamer group associated with Ross.

The streamer has also garnered notoriety due to his antics. For instance, back in April 2024, he had a feud with fellow Kick star Felix "xQc." Shnaggyhose was heard using some transphobic and homophobic slurs, which naturally upset xQc. He did, however, apologize later.

Back in December 2023, the content creator was arrested (after which his mug shot went viral) after driving while using a suspended driver's license.

Shnaggyhose isn't the only streamer part of Adin Ross' SSB group. Other names include Cameron "Cuffem," Steven "Konvy," and Izi Prime. Together, they make IRL streams or can be seen joining Ross in his streaming crib.