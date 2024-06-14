Kick streamer Vitaly is reportedly being sued by a man claiming he was wrongfully accused of being a predator

YouTuber and Kick streamer "Vitaly" Zdorovetskiy is being reportedly sued by a man for one of his catching predator videos. A recent post from X user and attorney Jason Morrin has caught the attention of the streaming community after Morrin shared screenshots of what appears to be court documents naming Zdorovetskiy as the defendant.

Regular viewers of Vitaly's Kick stream will know that the content creator has been doing a lot of IRL broadcasts on his channel where he allegedly dupes "sexual predators" into meeting with minors and exposing them on camera. It seems one of his stunts has now caused a person he accused on stream to file a lawsuit.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jason Morrin claims that the plaintiff, whose name is Daniel Prieto, filed a 17-count suit, complaining of defamation, libel, invasion of privacy, and more for a TikTok "Predator Take Downs" video. The lawsuit also accuses the streamer of orchestrating a "vicious attack":

"Man files 17-count lawsuit against YouTube personality Vitaly Zdorovetskiy after allegedly being shown in 'Predator Take Downs' video posted on TikTok. Plaintiff claims he was wrongfully accused of being a predator and was physically and mentally abused in 'vicious attack.'"

Man in Vitaly's predator takedown video claims he was the victim of entrapment

IRL streaming on Kick has taken off in recent months, with more and more creators getting into it. With people doing varying types of content to attract viewers, one of Vitaly's many segments includes the streamer and his team trying to catch predators. These have been fairly popular with fans, and the Kick personality even collaborated with SteveWillDoIt for a similar stream last month.

Expand Tweet

Now, considering the creator has done numerous streams where he confronted alleged predators before calling the police on them, it is unclear exactly which video is part of the lawsuit. However, according to Morrin, the man in the video has taken legal action and claimed that the content creator had entrapped him by posting an edited video.

A relevant part of the reported court document states:

"In the viral video, Defendant is shown supposedly catching a predator—Plaintiff—in a sting operation to catch predators. The video depicts Defendant and his camera crew chanting "certified lover boy, certified pedophile" and then stating that the person whom Plaintiff met was a "15-year-old boy, dude.""

Expand Tweet

The insinuation is the plaintiff was lured by false pretenses by Vitaly. According to Morrin, the plaintiff has alleged that the Kick streamer edited the video in an attempt to destroy his reputation and cause public outrage. The content creator has yet to publicly address the lawsuit.